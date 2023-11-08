MÚSICA
Al pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel le gusta Madonna
Su canción favorita se titula "You must love me" de la película "Evita"
MÁLAGA
El pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel, elije un tema de Madonna como su canción favorita. 'Existen canciones que han significado mucho a lo largo de mi vida pero una de la que más me han emocionado es "You must love me".
La cantó Madonna para la pelíocula "Evita" en la que también participó otro malagueño, el actor Antonio Banderas.
LETRA
Where do we go from here?
This isn't where we intended to be
We had it all, you believed in me
I believed in you
This isn't where we intended to be
We had it all, you believed in me
I believed in you
Certainties disappear
What do we do for our dream to survive?
How do we keep all our passions alive
As we used to do?
What do we do for our dream to survive?
How do we keep all our passions alive
As we used to do?
Deep in my heart I'm concealing
Things that I'm longing to say
Scared to confess what I'm feeling
Frightened you'll slip away
Things that I'm longing to say
Scared to confess what I'm feeling
Frightened you'll slip away
You must love me
You must love me
You must love me
Why are you at my side?
How can I be any use to you now?
Give me a chance and I'll let you see how
Nothing has changed
How can I be any use to you now?
Give me a chance and I'll let you see how
Nothing has changed
Deep in my heart I'm concealing
Things that I'm longing to say
Scared to confess what I'm feeling
Frightened you'll slip away
Things that I'm longing to say
Scared to confess what I'm feeling
Frightened you'll slip away
You must love me
You must love me
You must love me
You must love me
You must love me
