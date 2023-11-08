Al pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel le gusta Madonna

El pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel, elije un tema de Madonna como su canción favorita. 'Existen canciones que han significado mucho a lo largo de mi vida pero una de la que más me han emocionado es "You must love me".

La cantó Madonna para la pelíocula "Evita" en la que también participó otro malagueño, el actor Antonio Banderas.

LETRA

Where do we go from here?

This isn't where we intended to be

We had it all, you believed in me

I believed in you

Certainties disappear

What do we do for our dream to survive?

How do we keep all our passions alive

As we used to do?

Deep in my heart I'm concealing

Things that I'm longing to say

Scared to confess what I'm feeling

Frightened you'll slip away

You must love me

You must love me

Why are you at my side?

How can I be any use to you now?

Give me a chance and I'll let you see how

Nothing has changed

Deep in my heart I'm concealing

Things that I'm longing to say

Scared to confess what I'm feeling

Frightened you'll slip away

You must love me

You must love me

You must love me



