Al pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel le gusta Madonna

Su canción favorita se titula "You must love me" de la película "Evita"

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

MÁLAGA

Tiempo de lectura: 1'

El pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel, elije un tema de Madonna como su canción favorita. 'Existen canciones que han significado mucho a lo largo de mi vida pero una de la que más me han emocionado es "You must love me".

La cantó Madonna para la pelíocula "Evita" en la que también participó otro malagueño, el actor Antonio Banderas.

LETRA

Where do we go from here?This isn't where we intended to beWe had it all, you believed in meI believed in you
Certainties disappearWhat do we do for our dream to survive?How do we keep all our passions aliveAs we used to do?
Deep in my heart I'm concealingThings that I'm longing to sayScared to confess what I'm feelingFrightened you'll slip away
You must love meYou must love me
Why are you at my side?How can I be any use to you now?Give me a chance and I'll let you see howNothing has changed
Deep in my heart I'm concealingThings that I'm longing to sayScared to confess what I'm feelingFrightened you'll slip away
You must love meYou must love meYou must love me


