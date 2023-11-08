MÚSICA
Al pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel le gusta Madonna
Su canción favorita se titula "You must love me" de la película "Evita"
Tiempo de lectura:1Actualizado15:59
El pintor malagueño Antonio Montiel, elije un tema de Madonna como su canción favorita. 'Existen canciones que han significado mucho a lo largo de mi vida pero una de la que más me han emocionado es "You must love me".
La cantó Madonna para la pelíocula "Evita" en la que también participó otro malagueño, el actor Antonio Banderas.
LETRA
Where do we go from here?This isn't where we intended to be We had it all, you believed in me I believed in you
Certainties disappearWhat do we do for our dream to survive? How do we keep all our passions alive As we used to do?
Deep in my heart I'm concealingThings that I'm longing to say Scared to confess what I'm feeling Frightened you'll slip away
You must love meYou must love me
Why are you at my side?How can I be any use to you now? Give me a chance and I'll let you see how Nothing has changed
Deep in my heart I'm concealingThings that I'm longing to say Scared to confess what I'm feeling Frightened you'll slip away
You must love meYou must love me You must love me
- item no encontrado