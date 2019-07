Nadal: "Si hablamos de Kyrgios cada día le ayudamos a que haga cosas más raras"

Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 29/06/2019.- A handout photo made available by the AELTC shows Rafael Nadal of Spain addressing to media during his pre-Championships press conference in the Main Interview Room during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 29 June 2019. (Tenis, España, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/David Gray EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES