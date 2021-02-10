Clasificación Mundial de Fórmula 1 2021 Pilotos y Constructores

CLASIFICACIÓN DEL MUNDIAL DE PILOTOS 2021PILOTOESCUDERÍAPUNTOS1ºLewis HamiltonMercedes2ºValtteri BottasMercedes3ºMax Verstappen Red Bull4ºSergio PérezRed Bull5ºCharles LeclercFerrari6ºCarlos SainzFerrari7ºLando NorrisMcLaren8ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren9ºEsteban OconAlpine Renault10ºFernando AlonsoAlpine Renault11ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri12ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauri13ºSebastian VettelAston Martin14ºLance StrollAston Martin15ºKimi RaikkonenAlfa Romeo16ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo17ºMick SchumacherHaas18ºNikita MazepinHaas19ºGeorge RussellWilliams20ºLatifiWilliamsCLASIFICACIÓN DEL MUNDIAL DE CONSTRUCTORES 2021ESCUDERÍAPUNTOS1ºMercedes2ºFerrari3ºRed Bull4ºMcLaren5ºAlpine - Renault6ºAlphaTauri7ºRacing Point8ºAston Martin9ºHaas10ºWilliams