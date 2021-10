La antorcha olímpica llega a Pekín, sede de los próximos Juegos de Invierno

(200319) -- ATHENS, March 19, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou who was playing the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, is seen lighting the torch to be delivered to Japan at the Panathenaic Stadium, in Athens, Greece, on March 19, 2020. (Photo by Aris Messinis-pool photo/Xinhua) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 29495975