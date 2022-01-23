DIRECTO | Real Madrid - Elche; Hazard, titular

ESCUCHA LA NARRACIÓN DEL REAL MADRID-ELCHE, CON MANOLO LAMA \tvar widgetRF_1642945438245 = new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_complete_1642945438245", "https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_detail&match=21009&season=2022&show_links=1&style=cope2",\t{});ONCE DEL ELCHE ?? Nuestro ???????? frente al @realmadrid ??#RealMadridElche | #MuchoElche pic.twitter.com/CvuGV3W7sG— Elche Club de Fútbol ?? (@elchecf) January 23, 2022ONCE DEL REAL MADRID: Hazard, titular ??? ¡Nuestro ???? inicial ?? @elchecf! @UnicajaBanco | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/bvzEpE1uRI— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 23, 2022