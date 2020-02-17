Escándalo en la elección de Noruega para Eurovisión: "Nos sentimos robados"

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 4'
Actualizado 09:24
La cantante Ulrikke Brandstorp fue elegida este sábado como representante de Noruega para el próximo festival de Eurovisión, que este año se celebrará del 12 al 16 de mayo en Rotterdam (Países Bajos). A lo largo de la semana previa, su candidatura se erigió como la favorita para el triunfo en la preselección que la televisión pública noruega emitió para elegir a su abanderada en el famoso festival europeo. Sin embargo, un fallo garrafal en las votaciones arruinó la noche, enfadó a los participantes y ha provocado una crisis muy honda dentro de la televisión estatal nórdica.
El Melodi Grand Prix de este año fue el primero en el que sólo se podría votar de manera online. El cambio en la tendencia de voto de los espectadores permitió a la NRK tomar esta decisión y suprimir las llamadas telefónicas y los mensajes para que la audiencia votara por sus canciones favoritas sólo a través de la web oficial de la NRK, como ya había ocurrido en las semifinales. Pero antes de que acabara el bloque de actuaciones, el sistema de voto online dejó de funcionar y muchos de los artistas participantes no pudieron recibir sus votos.
La televisión noruega tuvo que acudir entonces a su 'plan B' y elegir a los cuatro superfinalistas de la noche a través un jurado de 30 personas, que votaron previamente a la gala y, por tanto, sin ver las actuaciones. La decisión de este jurado demoscópico llevó a que algunos favoritos para el triunfo como el veterano Rein Alexander cayeran a las primeras de cambio y otras apuestas como la de la joven Liza Vassilieva pasaran por sorpresa de ronda. Tras casi una hora de crisis, el sistema online fue reestablecido y la audiencia sí pudo votar en la ronda final a favor de Ulrikke Brandstorp y su potente tema "Attention".
El jefe de delegación Stig Karlsen explicó tras la final que "cuando existe una producción tan grande y compleja, las cosas pueden ir mal". "La parte técnica no ha estado de nuestro lado y tuvimos que tirar de un jurado popular que está previsto para este tipo de situaciones", señaló ante los medios. Stig recordó que la ganadora, Ulrikke Brandstorp, fue siempre la favorita y que su triunfo "es más que merecido".
Sin embargo, los artistas y la prensa nacional han criticado duramente a la televisión pública noruega por el 'escandalazo' y algunas reacciones han sido especialmente duras. El productor musical JOWST, compositor de la canción presentada por Magnus Bokn, aseguró en una publicación de Instagram que se sintió "robado". "Nos despojaron de la oportunidad de ganar o perder", añadió.
Ok. I feel like I need to share my thoughts about what happened yesterday. These are just mine, on behalf of myself as a Songwriter, Producer, and a team member. When they announced that a jury would decide the 4 that would go to the gold-final, I was shocked. I pinched my arm to see if it was a dream. And then when Magnus didn’t get announced as one of the four, I felt robbed. Robbed of the opportunity to win or even loose. It felt like we just got disqualified. It felt like all of the work we had put in, both me, Magnus, the dancers, the band, the stylists, the management, the people working at NRK (who really did an amazing job) was all in vain, as the jury votes were based on ONLY the music (Spotify). But of course, we made an amazing show together. Something that we all could be very proud of. So not all in vain. Maybe the final result would have been the same. We will never know. And maybe Ulrikke will take it home and win the whole thing. I think her song and her performance was amazing. But there are a few people who don’t like that type of music at all. The reason that this is a big thing, is that it was a big thing that got handled as if it was a small thing. For instance, I co-wrote a song this year, that we sent to Macedonia, for their chosen artist Vasil. Hoping that their smaller jury would choose that song for participating in Eurovision. And that small jury decided not to. And that’s fine for me. It was like just not winning the lottery. We just invested a day in the studio for that. Nothing more. We lost a day, as we songwriters are used to. But this time it feels like I/we lost a few months of our lives. But then again, we are an experience wealthier. I think everyone included both in the act, and the show has done a really great job. But I do feel that there has been made at least one tragic decision regarding using both that kind of jury votes and the jury votes itself. I believe yesterday’s MGP was the best MGP I’ve ever seen, visually and musically. But yeah… Congratulations @ulrikkeofficial @morlandmusic and @christian_ingebrigtsen and the team. I wish you good luck and will cheer for you in Eurovision.
Una publicación compartida de JOWST (@jowstmusic) el
Akuvi, otra de las eliminadas en la primera ronda, tildó la situación de "poco profesional" y "dolorosa." "Trabajé muy duro y estoy profundamente decepcionada". Didrik, que ya fue representante de Eurovisión en 2010, no escribió nada en sus redes sociales pero sí subió una foto a Instagram de su acreditación dentro de un cubo de basura tras su actuación.
Una publicación compartida de Didrik Solli-Tangen (@didriksollitangen) el
La mayoría de artistas considera que la NRK debió haber ideado un 'plan B' mejor que un jurado demoscópico que votó previamente a la final y sin ver las actuaciones. Sin embargo, ninguno de los candidatos ha arremetido contra la victoria de Ulrikke Brandstrop. La mayoría, de hecho, ha apoyado su victoria y todos le han deseado la mejor de las suertes para su aventura en Róterdam.
