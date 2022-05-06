Videojuegos: Summer Game Fest 2022 se celebrará el próximo 9 de junio

La industria del videojuego no deja de ganar adeptos. Se trata de uno de los mercados de más rápido crecimiento y de mayor proyección.

El organizador del Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, ha anunciado que la conferencia de videojuegos se celebrará este año el próximo 9 de junio y acogerá novedades de la industria que podrán seguirse en distintas plataformas de 'streaming' y como novedad en cines IMAX en algunos países.

El Summer Game Fest es un festival que se ha celebrado en verano desde el año 2020. Organizado por el periodista y presentador Geoff Keighley, su objetivo es acoger eventos digitales, demostraciones, anuncios y noticias de la industria del videojuego.

Este año, el Summer Game Fest arrancará el próximo 9 de junio con una conferencia que dará comienzo a las 20:00 (hora española peninsular), según ha anunciado el propio Keighley a través de su cuenta oficial deTwitter.

We Have A Date! Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I'm hosting a live cross–industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXkpic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk ? Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Keighley ha confirmado que volverá a presentar el evento. Además, en otro 'tuit', ha adelantado una colaboración con IMAX para proyectar en directo (y en cines seleccionados de algunos países) tanto el Summer Game Fest de este año como los The Game Adwards, gala de premios que condecora anualmente a finales de año los mejores juegos por categoría y que también presenta y organiza.

El Summer Game Fest se podrá seguir en directo a través de las plataformas YouTube, Twitch, Twitter y Facebook de forma gratuita. Keighley ha defendido que la alianza con IMAX es solo una nueva forma de reunir a la comunidad para ver el evento.

To those asking, yes, #SummerGameFest will still stream across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and many other places for free. IMAX is just another/new way to gather with the community to watch the show, if you desire! ? Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Este festival se celebrará además tres días antes de la conferencia conjunta de Xbox y Bethesda Games, que tendrá lugar el 12 de junio a las 19:00 (hora peninsular española).

La celebración del Summer Game Fest coincide con la ausencia este año del E3, que fue cancelado tanto en formato físico como digital por la Entertainment Software Association (ESA), la asociación comercial de la industria del videojuego en Estados Unidos.

Get ready!!@IMAX is teaming us with us for #SummerGameFest on June 9 and @TheGameAwards in December!That's right: Watch all the reveals, surprises and announcements with your friends in select IMAX theaters for full–scale immersion :) This is going to be cool! IMAX LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dvQPIgqF09 ? Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

