La variante india podría ser más contagiosa y resistente a las vacunas, según la OMS

(200606) -- MUMBAI, June 6, 2020 () -- A health worker collects swab samples from a man for COVID-19 testing inside Dharavi slum in Mumbai, India, on June 6, 2020. India's federal health ministry Saturday morning reported 294 new deaths and 9,887 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 6,642 and total cases to 236,657.Fariha Farooqui / Avalon / ContactoPhoto