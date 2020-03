La pandemia del coronavirus supera los 10.000 muertos y 240.000 contagiados en todo el mundo

March 19, 2020 - Paris, Ile-de-France, France: Empty streets of Paris, Belleville, on the third day of a near total lockdown imposed in France. All journeys outside the home unless justified for essential professional or health reasons are outlawed. Anyone flouting the new regulations is punished with monetary fines. French police control of citizens and inspection of valid papers allowing citizens to travel. The most extreme measures so far in France to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Earlier in the week, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said that citizens must stay at home from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days. He said "We are at war, a public health war, certainly but we are at war, against an invisible and elusive enemy". (Nigel Dickinson/Contacto)Nigel Dickinson