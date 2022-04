El Moskvá: un emblema de la URSS, creado en Ucrania y que cae tras años de intimidación en el Mar Negro

epa04350707 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C-L) visit the Black Sea Fleet's guards missile cruiser Moskva in the Black sea port of Sochi, Krasnodar region, Russia, 12 August 2014. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is on the first official visit to Russia. EPA/ALEXEY DRUGINYN / RIA NOVOSTI / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT