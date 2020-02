Caos climático en Australia: sequías, incendios, ciclones tropicales, lluvias e inundaciones asolan el país

Sydney (Australia), 09/02/2020.- A group of young men direct traffic through floodwater in Sydney, Australia, 09 February 2020. Accoring to media reports, a powerful storm brough torrential rain to New South Wales, causing flash floods and prompting authorities to issue sever weather warnings for the area. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTJOEL CARRETT