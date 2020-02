Abatido el militar que ha matado a 21 personas en un centro comercial de Tailandia

Nakhon Ratchasima (Thailand), 09/02/2020.- Soldiers evacuate a hostage from a mass shooting scene at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, 09 February 2020. According to media reports, at least 21 people were killed, and as many as 30 wounded after a Thai soldier, identified as 32-year-old Jakraphanth Thomma, went on a shooting rampage with a M60 machine gun in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat. Thomma is still at large within the Terminal 21 shopping mall, and Thai authorities have mobilized specialized police units to attempt to kill or capture him. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRITRUNGROJ YONGRIT