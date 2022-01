El PIB de Francia rebotó un 7% en 2021, su mayor expansión en 52 años

Paris (France), 26/01/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with representatives of families of 1962 repatriates from Algeria at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, 26 January 2022. The trauma of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics for the past 60 years. Macron, France's first leader born after the colonial era, has made a priority of reckoning with its past and forging a new relationship with former colonies. (Francia) EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT