El Papa llama a tender puentes en su primer discurso en Marruecos

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 30/03/2019.- A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis as he disembarks from the airplane in Rabat, Morocco, 30 March 2019. Pope Francis's weekend trip to Morocco aims to highlight the North African nation's tradition of Christian-Muslim ties while also letting him show solidarity with migrants at Europe's door and tend to a tiny Catholic flock on the peripheries. (Papa, Marruecos) EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESVATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT