El Papa, "profundamente entristecido" tras la masacre en Belgrado: "Actos de violencia sin sentido"

Zagreb (Croatia), 04/05/2023.- Candles are lit as people mourn the victims of the shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 04 May 2023. A teenage student fatally shot seven girls, one boy and a security guard using two handguns, which he had taken from his father. Six children and a teacher were also injured in the attack at the Belgrade elementary school on 03 May 2023. (Atentado, Croacia, Belgrado) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT