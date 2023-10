El Papa Francisco expresa su "profundo dolor" por las víctimas del accidente cerca de Venecia

Mestre (Italy), 04/10/2023.- A view of the site where a bus crashed last night, claiming 21 lives, in Mestre, near Venice, Italy, 04 October 2023. The Venice prefect's department has confirmed that 21 people are dead after a bus plunged from an overpass above a railway line between the districts of Mestre and Marghera on late 03 October. The methane-powered bus burst into flames after falling over 10 meters from the overpass. (Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/MARCO ALBERTINI