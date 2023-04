El Papa Francisco en el Ángelus: "Gracias por sus oraciones que han intensificado en los últimos días"

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 02/04/2023.- Pope Francis celebrates the Holy Mass of Palm Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, 02 April 2023. Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four Christian canonical Gospels. (Papa, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI