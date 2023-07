La Santa Sede condena "con la mayor dureza" la profanación y destrucción de símbolos y lugares religiosos

Peshawar (Pakistan), 10/07/2023.- A supporter of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League holds a copy of the Koran, Islam's holy book, during a protest against Sweden in Peshawar, Pakistan, 10 July 2023. Muslim activists staged protests across Pakistan against Sweden for allowing an Iraqi man to burn a copy of the Koran outside of a mosque in Stockholm. (Protestas, Suecia, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB