Empiezan los trabajos de la segunda semana del Sínodo: "Las tensiones forman parte del proceso"

Vatican City (Italy), 09/10/2023.- A general view during the celebration of a mass, presided over by Patriarch of the Greek-Melkite Catholic Church Youssef Absi, at the altar of the chair of St. Peter's Basilica, on the sidelines of 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican, 09 October 2023. (Obispo) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO