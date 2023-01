El cardenal Pell valoró en COPE el legado de Benedicto XVI: "Fue uno de los mejores teólogos del siglo pasado"

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 03/01/2023.- (FILE) - Australian Cardinal George Pell prays near the body of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) lying in state in the Saint Peter Basilica for public viewing, Vatican City, 03 January 2023 (reissued 11 January 2023). According to a statement from the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, Cardinal George Pell died at age 81 on 11 January 2023 in Rome. (Papa, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI