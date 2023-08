Los obispos japoneses manifiestan su protesta por el vertido del agua de Fukushima: "Un acto atroz"

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2023 -- People gather to protest the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) decision on releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater in front of the headquarters of the TEPCO in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. Despite public concerns and raging opposition from both home and abroad, Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean on ThursdayEuropa Press / Contacto / Yang Guang - Only For Use In Spain