El cardenal Omella reza por los cristianos de Pakistán: "Están sufriendo una persecución injusta"

Hyderabad (Pakistan), 20/08/2023.- Members of the Christian community protest against the Faisalabad mob violence incidents, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 20 August 2023. Armed mobs in Jaranwala targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The violence was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Muslim holy book of Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR