La rotunda explicación de la periodista Paloma del Río sobre el género de los deportistas: "Para ser justos"

Villepinte (France), 01/08/2024.- Angela Carini (L) of Italy abandons her bout in the Women 66kg preliminaries round of 16 against Imane Khelif of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte, France, 01 August 2024. (Francia, Italia) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB