Paco González denuncia los gritos racistas contra Vinicius y Maignan: "Gilip..."

January 21, 2024, Udine, Italy: Milanâ??s players with Mike Maignan celebrate for the victory at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Udinese Calcio vs AC Milan at the Friuli - Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, 20 January 2024. ANSA / GABRIELE MENIS (Credit Image: © ANSA via ZUMA Press)