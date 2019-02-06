DIRECTO
5 colores de pelo que son tendencia este 2019
Las nuevas tendencias incluyen tonos como el contouring balayage o el negro azabache. Te los contamos
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 10:24
2019 llega con el Living Coral bajo el brazo, living en todo y aunque parezca increíble, también en el cabello. Pero viene acompañado de más... Las nuevas tendencias incluyen tonos como el contouring balayage o el negro azabache que según nos cuenta La Mota, serán un must todo este año.:
LIVING CORAL
En la lista no podría faltar el Color del Año 2019 de Pantone, el Coral vivo. Una versión más explosiva de la tendencia rosa pastel que ha gustado tanto. El coral se verá en degradados tenues partiendo del castaño desde la raíz.
��Living Coral�� . Pantone Color of the year 2019 . Haircolor by me Makeup @jgeason Styling @beacarmichael13 Photo @peterphungus . . Formulas 40g 0n 2g Red PP 40g 0n 4g Red PP Over prelightened and toned hair . #avedapantone2019 #pantone2019 #livingcoral #warmblonde #coralblonde #avedacolor #coy2019 #haircolorist #ianmichaelblack #naturallyderived #crueltyfreehair #crueltyfreemakeup #avedamakeup #modernsalon #creativehead #americansalon #behindthechair #esteticausa #hairbrained #beautylaunchpad
Una publicación compartida de ian michael black (@ianmichaelblack) el
INKY BLACK
El negro azabache es a la vez audaz y rico. El color del cabello fue un color clave este invierno y continuará siéndolo durante el próximo año.
COPPER HIGHLIGHTS
Si eres morena, busca más reflejos dorados y cobrizos. Cobrizos fuertes con destellos más claros para dar la sensación de una melena fresca y juvenil.
Una publicación compartida de Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) el
DIRTY BLONDE
Para las rubias, busca el rubio dorado para sombrear las raíces y hacerlas un poco más oscuras que las puntas para obtener un desgaste más prolongado de tus reflejos. Estos colores pueden funcionar en todos los tonos de piel porque mantienes tu color base natural. Si tienes tonos de piel más fríos, busca un toque neutro o cálido.
SNOW BUNNY BLONDE
Similar al rubio platino, esta tendencia contiene un ligero toque azul, mostrando un rubio más neutral y blanco. Este color se ve mejor en tonos de piel pálidos, neutros y rosados.
I woke up this morning feeling a little defeated. Looking back at where I have been and the "success" I've had, and then looking forward to where I want to go and feeling so far away from it. After I acknowledged that, I realized that I wasn't focusing at all on the present... the now... and the joy, happiness and gratitude that comes from the process! So I felt sorry for myself, I cried, I felt it, and then I did something that I did NOT want to do today... work out! ���� So I worked out, became present in the moment, and I've had so much more appreciation for the experience I'm having RIGHT NOW! Therefore able to let my true self come through and not let this self doubt and fear take over! So I encourage you to have some courage. Don't let fear stop your progress. Do something that scares the shit out of you today, or just do something that you really don't want to do, and soak in every moment! �� I know I feel about 10 lbs lighter, not from the workout, but from eliminating the stress and fear I was putting on myself!
Una publicación compartida de Julianne Hough (@juleshough) el
Etiquetas