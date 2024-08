Una medalla olímpica bien vale una foto y una sonrisa aunque sea con tu peor enemigo

Paris (France), 30/07/2024.- (L-R) Silver medalists Ri Jong Sik and Km Kum Yong of North Korea, Gold medalists Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China, and Bronze medalists Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin of South Korea pose on the podium after the Mixed Doubles of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 30 July 2024. (Tenis de Mesa, Tenis, Francia, Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ