'It's a Wonderful Life' de Robbie Williams

Jueves cercano a la Navidad y en estas fechas Carlos Herrera suele regalar en la 'Historia de una canción' temas navideños interpretados por grandes artistas norteamericanos. En este caso el elegido es Robbie Williams con este ''It's a wonderful Life' que para el comunicador está incluido en un disco "magnífico".

El británico Robert Peter Williams, más conocido como Robbie Williams, cantante, compositor y actor británico de pop rock empezó su andadura musical con el grupo Take That. Desde entonces las ventas del artista en todo el mundo alcanzan los 70 millones de álbumes, lo que le sitúa entre los artistas más vendidos en todo el mundo.

Robbie Williams – It's a Wonderful Life

One sleep to go

I'm gettin' that buzz

This candy-coated Christmas feels like it should

And ba-ba-ba-ba-Bing sings love (sings love) again

We're watchin' the box

The oldies are on

Eric, me, and Ernie, all havin' fun

And who's the Christmas number one?

It's me

It's just you and me

The lights on a tree

And magic that's everywhere (everywhere you go)

The gin and the juice

The goose and the spruce

And jingle bells in the air (Happy Christmas)

I've counted them up

With pleasure enough

And no one else could disagree

So I know that it's a wonderful life for you and me

It's just you and me

The lights on a tree (lights on a tree)

The magic that's everywhere (everywhere you go)

The gin and the juice

The goose and the spruce

And jingle bells…

"Qué bello es vivir... una vida hermosa la que os acerca la Navidad" recuerda Herrera.