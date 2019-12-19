'It's a Wonderful Life' de Robbie Williams

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 08:46
Jueves cercano a la Navidad y en estas fechas Carlos Herrera suele regalar en la 'Historia de una canción' temas navideños interpretados por grandes artistas norteamericanos. En este caso el elegido es Robbie Williams con este ''It's a wonderful Life' que para el comunicador está incluido en un disco "magnífico".
El británico Robert Peter Williams, más conocido como Robbie Williams, cantante, compositor y actor británico de pop rock empezó su andadura musical con el grupo Take That. Desde entonces las ventas del artista en todo el mundo alcanzan los 70 millones de álbumes, lo que le sitúa entre los artistas más vendidos en todo el mundo.
Robbie Williams – It's a Wonderful Life
One sleep to go
I'm gettin' that buzz
This candy-coated Christmas feels like it should
And ba-ba-ba-ba-Bing sings love (sings love) again
We're watchin' the box
The oldies are on
Eric, me, and Ernie, all havin' fun
And who's the Christmas number one?
It's me
It's just you and me
The lights on a tree
And magic that's everywhere (everywhere you go)
The gin and the juice
The goose and the spruce
And jingle bells in the air (Happy Christmas)
I've counted them up
With pleasure enough
And no one else could disagree
So I know that it's a wonderful life for you and me
It's just you and me
The lights on a tree (lights on a tree)
The magic that's everywhere (everywhere you go)
The gin and the juice
The goose and the spruce
And jingle bells…
"Qué bello es vivir... una vida hermosa la que os acerca la Navidad" recuerda Herrera.
