Herrera en COPE

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Reet petite’ de Jackie Wilson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Audio

     

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 07:42

    Terminamos esta semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, con uno de los mayores éxitos de Jackie Wilson‘Reet petite’.

    “Es la historia de una canción

    Allá por el año 57 un cantante de soul, que había tenido bastante éxito, llamado Jackie Wilson y que procedía de 'The Dominoes' creó este ‘Reet petite’ que en realidad es o se quería llamar también ‘La mejor chica que alguna vez quise conocer’.

    Era ese cantante que casi casi murió de un ataque cardíaco cantando ‘Lonely Teardrops’ en el escenario. El Jackie Wilson del mal genio, dicen, pero que creó una brillantísima melodía para que usted se acabe de despertar hoy

    Letra de la canción ‘Reet petite’ de Jackie Wilson

    Well, lookabell, lookabell, lookabell, lookabell Oooooh Weeeeee
    Lookabell, lookabell, lookabell OoooooWeeee
    Oh, Ah, Oh, Ah, Oh wee
    Well, she's so fine, fine, fine, She's so fine fa fine
    She's so fi iii ine, She's so fine, fine, fine
    She's really sweet the finest girl you ever wanna meet

    Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
    Rrrrrrrr Reet Petite, the finest girl you ever wanna meet

    Well, have you ever seen a girl for whom your soul you'd give
    For whom you'd fight for, die for, pray to God you'd lie for
    She's so fine, she's so fine, she's really sweet the finest girl
    You ever wanna meet

    Well, she really thrills me so
    From her head to toe, I want the world to know, I love her, love her so
    She's alright, she's alright, She's alrighty.
    You know to me it has to be at night

    Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
    Rrrr Reet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet
    Ohhhhh (instrumental) Well, she's like honey from a bees
    And like bees from a tree, I love her, need her,
    She bez' so buzzin'

    She's alright, she's got what it takes
    She's got what it takes and to me she really rates
    Well, Oh now she's my cutey, my tuttu fruitt,
    My heart, my love, my bathin' beauty she's alright, she's
    Got just what it takes, she's got what it takes and to
    Me she a- really rates

    Oh oh oh oh, Oh oh oh oh
    RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet
    RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet
    RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet

