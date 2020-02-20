La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Love me tonight’ de Tom Jones

Cerca del fin de semana nos ponemos un poco románticos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love me tonight’ de Tom Jones.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el año 1969 un barítono galés conocido ya por aquel entonces como ‘El Tigre’ grababa una canción realmente encomiástica para una mañana como hoy. Tom Jones, ‘Love me tonight’.

He esperado tanto tiempo para que aparezca la chica de mis sueños

No puedo dejarte fuera de mi vista cariño

Ámame esta noche…

Letra de la canción ‘Love me tonight’ de Tom Jones

I know that it's late and I really must leave you alone

But you're good to hold and I feel such a long way from home

Yes, I know that our love is still new

But I promise it's gonna be true

Please let me stay, don't you send me away, oh no no

Ah, tell me baby that you need me

Say you'll never leave me, love me tonight

Hold me now my heart is aching

And until the dawn is breaking, love me tonight

Something is burning inside

Something that can't be denied

I can't let you out of my sight darling, love me tonight

I've waited so long for the girl of my dreams to appear

And now I can't hardly believe that you really are here

Here in my arms you belong

How can this feeling be wrong

Darling be kind for I'm out of my mind over you

Ah, tell me baby that you need me

Say you'll never leave me, oh love me tonight

Baby now the pain is stronger

I can't wait a moment longer, love me tonight

Something is burning inside

Something that can't be denied

I can't let you out of my sight darling, love me tonight

Let me love you baby

Let me love you baby

Let me love you tonight