La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Love me tonight’ de Tom Jones

Actualizado 08:01
Cerca del fin de semana nos ponemos un poco románticos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Love me tonight’ de Tom Jones.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el año 1969 un barítono galés conocido ya por aquel entonces como ‘El Tigre’ grababa una canción realmente encomiástica para una mañana como hoy. Tom Jones, ‘Love me tonight’.
He esperado tanto tiempo para que aparezca la chica de mis sueños
No puedo dejarte fuera de mi vista cariño
Ámame esta noche…
I know that it's late and I really must leave you alone
But you're good to hold and I feel such a long way from home
Yes, I know that our love is still new
But I promise it's gonna be true
Please let me stay, don't you send me away, oh no no
Ah, tell me baby that you need me
Say you'll never leave me, love me tonight
Hold me now my heart is aching
And until the dawn is breaking, love me tonight
Something is burning inside
Something that can't be denied
I can't let you out of my sight darling, love me tonight
I've waited so long for the girl of my dreams to appear
And now I can't hardly believe that you really are here
Here in my arms you belong
How can this feeling be wrong
Darling be kind for I'm out of my mind over you
Ah, tell me baby that you need me
Say you'll never leave me, oh love me tonight
Baby now the pain is stronger
I can't wait a moment longer, love me tonight
Something is burning inside
Something that can't be denied
I can't let you out of my sight darling, love me tonight
Let me love you baby
Let me love you baby
Let me love you tonight
