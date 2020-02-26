La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Hey! Joe’ de Willy Deville

Con ritmo latino iniciamos este miércoles con la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE': 'Hey! Joe' de Willy Deville.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Un tipo fascinante Willy Deville con su banda Mink Denville con sonidos latinos, cajún, con incursiones en otros territorios que no son los propios grabó este ‘Hey! Joe’.

No les niego que es uno de mis artistas favoritos, ciertamente desconocido pero digno de ser investigado: Willy Deville."

Letra de la canción ‘Hey! Joe’ de Willy Deville

Hey Joe, where you going with that money in your hand ?

I say hey Joe, where you going with that money in your hand ?

Well I'm going to see my woman

You know I heard she done messed around with some other man, I heard she did

You know I'm going downtown, I'm gonna buy me a Blue Steel '44

You know I'm going downtown, I'm gonna buy me a Blue Steel '44

I'm gonna catch up with that girl, she won't be messin' 'round on me no more.

Well I say hey Joe, where you going with that gun in your hand ?

Hey hey Joe, where you going with that gun in your hand ?

I'm gonna shoot my woman

I found her messin' around with some other man.

Hey Joe, I heard you shot your old lady down

Hey Joe, you know I heard that you shot your old lady down

Yes I did 'cause I caught her messin' 'round, messin' 'round, messin' 'round town, well all right.

I said hey Joe, you better lay low and get out of town

I said hey Joe, where you gonna run to now ?

He said I'm going downtown and I'm gonna get me a passport, see (oh see)

Well I'm going down South, way down Mexico way

And there ain't no hangman gonna put no noose around me, hu-hu

Just 'cause I shot her, just 'cause I shot her down, all right.

Well I'm going down South, way down Mexico way

I'm going down South where a man can be free

No there ain't no hangman gonna put no noose around me.