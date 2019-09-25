ABC
    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'I'm easy' de Keith Carradine

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:00

    En el año 1975 y con proyección al 76, que es cuando se estrenó la película en España, Nashville, esa cinta ganó un Óscar a la Mejor Canción Original. Y esa canción original la cantaba un muchacho llamado Keith Carradine, de la familia de los Carradine, hermano de David, el de Kung Fu, el que estuve andando por toda América buscando a su hermano. Es una sencillísima canción de amor. Yo soy fácil.

    LETRA 

    It's not my way to love you just when no one's looking
    It's not my way to take your hand if I'm not sure
    It's not my way to let you see what's going on inside of me
    When it's a love you won't be needing, you're not free
    Please stop pulling at my sleeve if you're just playing
    If you won't take the things you make me want to give
    I never cared too much for games and this one's driving me insane
    You're not half as free to wander as you claim

    But I'm easy
    I'm easy
    Give the word and I'll play your game
    So that's how it ought to be
    Because I'm easy

    Don't lead me on if there's nowhere for you to take me
    If loving you would have to be a sometime thing
    I can't put bars on my insides
    My love is something I can't hide
    It still hurts when I recall the times I've cried

    But I'm easy
    I'm easy
    Take my hand and pull me down
    I won't put up any fight
    Because I'm easy

    Don't do me favors, let me watch you from a distance
    'Cause when you're near, I find it hard to keep my head
    And when your eyes throw light at mine
    It's enough to change my mind
    Make me leave my cautious words and ways behind

    That's why I'm easy
    Ya, I'm easy
    Say you want me, I'll come running
    Without taking time to think
    Because I'm easy
    Ya, I'm easy
    Take my hand and pull me down
    I won't put up any fight
    Because I'm easy
    Ya, I'm easy
    Give the word, I'll play your game
    So that's how it ought to be
    Because I'm easy

