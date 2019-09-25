La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'I'm easy' de Keith Carradine

En el año 1975 y con proyección al 76, que es cuando se estrenó la película en España, Nashville, esa cinta ganó un Óscar a la Mejor Canción Original. Y esa canción original la cantaba un muchacho llamado Keith Carradine, de la familia de los Carradine, hermano de David, el de Kung Fu, el que estuve andando por toda América buscando a su hermano. Es una sencillísima canción de amor. Yo soy fácil.

LETRA

It's not my way to love you just when no one's looking

It's not my way to take your hand if I'm not sure

It's not my way to let you see what's going on inside of me

When it's a love you won't be needing, you're not free

Please stop pulling at my sleeve if you're just playing

If you won't take the things you make me want to give

I never cared too much for games and this one's driving me insane

You're not half as free to wander as you claim

But I'm easy

I'm easy

Give the word and I'll play your game

So that's how it ought to be

Because I'm easy

Don't lead me on if there's nowhere for you to take me

If loving you would have to be a sometime thing

I can't put bars on my insides

My love is something I can't hide

It still hurts when I recall the times I've cried

But I'm easy

I'm easy

Take my hand and pull me down

I won't put up any fight

Because I'm easy

Don't do me favors, let me watch you from a distance

'Cause when you're near, I find it hard to keep my head

And when your eyes throw light at mine

It's enough to change my mind

Make me leave my cautious words and ways behind

That's why I'm easy

Ya, I'm easy

Say you want me, I'll come running

Without taking time to think

Because I'm easy

Ya, I'm easy

Take my hand and pull me down

I won't put up any fight

Because I'm easy

Ya, I'm easy

Give the word, I'll play your game

So that's how it ought to be

Because I'm easy