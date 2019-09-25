La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'I'm easy' de Keith Carradine

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Miércoles, 25 de septiembre 2019
Escuchar las horas completas
Con Carlos Herrera
Con Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro
Con Ángel Expósito
Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño
Con Juanma Castaño
Con Cristina López Schlichting
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:00
En el año 1975 y con proyección al 76, que es cuando se estrenó la película en España, Nashville, esa cinta ganó un Óscar a la Mejor Canción Original. Y esa canción original la cantaba un muchacho llamado Keith Carradine, de la familia de los Carradine, hermano de David, el de Kung Fu, el que estuve andando por toda América buscando a su hermano. Es una sencillísima canción de amor. Yo soy fácil.
It's not my way to love you just when no one's looking
It's not my way to take your hand if I'm not sure
It's not my way to let you see what's going on inside of me
When it's a love you won't be needing, you're not free
Please stop pulling at my sleeve if you're just playing
If you won't take the things you make me want to give
I never cared too much for games and this one's driving me insane
You're not half as free to wander as you claim
But I'm easy
I'm easy
Give the word and I'll play your game
So that's how it ought to be
Because I'm easy
Don't lead me on if there's nowhere for you to take me
If loving you would have to be a sometime thing
I can't put bars on my insides
My love is something I can't hide
It still hurts when I recall the times I've cried
But I'm easy
I'm easy
Take my hand and pull me down
I won't put up any fight
Because I'm easy
Don't do me favors, let me watch you from a distance
'Cause when you're near, I find it hard to keep my head
And when your eyes throw light at mine
It's enough to change my mind
Make me leave my cautious words and ways behind
That's why I'm easy
Ya, I'm easy
Say you want me, I'll come running
Without taking time to think
Because I'm easy
Ya, I'm easy
Take my hand and pull me down
I won't put up any fight
Because I'm easy
Ya, I'm easy
Give the word, I'll play your game
So that's how it ought to be
Because I'm easy