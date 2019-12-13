ABC

La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘A ‘DC’ Christmas Medley’ de Beyoncé

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes 

Audio

 

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:52

Seguimos con canciones navideñas en este tiempo de cuenta atrás. Esta mañana en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A ‘DC’ Christmas Medley’ de Beyoncé.

“Es la historia de una canción, de unas cuantas canciones de Navidad….

Una artista comBeyoncé ha grabado con sus hermanas en una pieza sorprendente y casi casi memorable. Cantando seductoramente rítmicamente a la Navidad”.

Letra de la canción ‘A ‘DC’ Christmas Medley’ de Beyoncé

Dashing through the snow
On a one-horse open sleigh
Over the fields we go
Laughing all the way;
Bells on bob-tail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way!
O what fun it's to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Frosty the snowman was a merry happy soul
With a corncob pipe and a button nose
And two eyes made out of coal
Frosty the snowman is a fairy tale, they say
He was made of snow but the children
Know how he came to life one day

Santa Claus is coming to town!...

Holly, jolly Christmas
It's the best time of the year
Oh by golly, have a holly
Jolly Christmas this year

Holly, jolly Christmas
It's the best time of the year
Oh by golly, have a holly
Jolly Christmas this year

Santa Claus is coming to town!...

Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
'Tis the season to be jolly
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Don we now our gay apparel
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Troll the ancient Yuletide carol
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Santa Claus is coming to town!...

Here comes Santa Claus!
Here comes Santa Claus!

