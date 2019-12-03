La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘All those years ago’ de George Harrison

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 08:19
Este domingo se cunplen 39 años del asesinato de John Lennon, por eso en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ rendimos un pequeño homenaje con la canción de George Harrison, ‘All those years ago'.
“Es la historia de una canción…
George Harrison, bueno no tenía muchas cosas que agradecerle a John Lennon, pero John Lennon estaba enfadado porque nunca había valorado realmente la capacidad de músico que era el muchacho de las gafas redondas.
El caso es que Harrison tenía una canción preparada para Ringo Starr en el año 81, que Ringo no quiso cantar. Desgraciadamente la muerte de John sumió a George Harrison en una tremenda pena y le dedico esta canción ‘All those years ago’ (‘Todos estos años atrás’).
Te mando una oración
En lo profundo de la noche más oscura
Tú fuiste quién lo imagino todo
Todos estos años atrás..."
I'm shouting all about love
While they treated you like a dog
When you were the one who had made it so clear
All those years ago
I'm talking all about how to give
They don't act with much honesty
But you point the way to the truth when you say
All you need is love
Living with good and bad
I always looked up to you
Now we're left cold and sad
By someone the devil's best friend
Someone who offended all
We're living in a bad dream
They've forgotten all about mankind
And you were the one they backed up to the wall
All those years ago
You were the one who imagined it all
All those years ago
All those years ago
All those years ago
Deep in the darkest night
I send out a prayer to you
Now in the world of light
Where the spirit free of lies
And all else that we despised
They've forgotten all about God
He's the only reason we exist
Yet you were the one that they said was so weird
All those years ago
You said it all though not many had ears
All those years ago
You had control of our smiles and our tears
All those years ago
All those years ago
All those years ago
All those years ago
