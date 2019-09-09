La canción de hoy de Herrera: "New Kid In Town" de The Eagles

John David Souther era muy amigo de los Eagles. Durante muchos años, novio de Linda Ronstadt. Había compuesto canciones para todos, incluso había cantado él las suyas. Y un buen día escribe una que se la canta a Glenn Frey hablando de un muchacho que llega una ciudad. Esa canción fue uno de los grandes éxitos de los Eagles. En el año 1977. "New Kid In Town"

Habla de la fama fugaz. De ser poco menos que una pieza en ese entramado del éxito que algún día será reemplazada. Algún día llegará uno y nos desplazará. Y seguramente es verdad. Los Rolling decían que era la quinta mejor canción de la historia. Es la sencillez de un par de guitarras.

LETRA

There's talk on the street; it sounds so familiar.

Great expectations, everybody's watching you.

People you meet, they all seem to know you.

Even your old friends treat you like you're something new.

Johnny come lately, the new kid in town.

Everybody loves you, so don't let them down.

You look in her eyes; the music begins to play.

Hopeless romantics, here we go again.

But after a while you're looking the other way.

It's those restless hearts that never mend.

Johnny come lately, the new kid in town.

Will she still love you when you're not around?

There's so many things you should have told her,

But night after night you're willing to hold her, just hold her.

Tears on your shoulder.

There's talk on the street; it's there to remind you

It doesn't really matter which side you're on.

You're walking away and they're talking behind you.

They will never forget you till somebody new comes along.

Where you been lately? There's a new kid in town.

Everybody loves him, don't they?

And he's holding her, and you're still around. Oh, my, my.

There's a new kid in town, just another new kid in town.

Ooh, hoo. Everybody's talking 'bout the new kid in town.

Ooh, hoo. Everybody's walking like the new kid in town.

There's a new kid in town. I don't want to hear it.

There's a new kid in town. I don't want to hear it.

There's a new kid in town. There's a new kid in town.

There's a new kid in town. Everybody's talking

There's a new kid in town. People started walking

There's a new kid in town.

There's a new kid in town.