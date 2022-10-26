La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Under Pressure’ de Freddie Mercury (Queen) y David Bowie

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Under Pressure’ de Freddie Mercury (Queen) y David Bowie.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace 41 años, en el 81, se juntaron David Bowie y Queen. Y entre Bowie y Freddie Mercury compusieron a su forma y a su manera este ‘Under pressure’, que es un auténtico monumento y una joya.

41 años contemplan esta maravilla, ‘Bajo presión’. La hicieron sin muchas ideas, sin notas, cantando lopriimero que les venía a la cabeza. Casi, casi, improvisada. Y ahí lo tienen, Mercury y Bowie.









Mm-noom-ba-deh

Doom-boom-ba-beh

Doo-boo-boom-ba-beh-beh

Pressure pushin' down on me

Pressin' down on you, no man ask for

Under pressure that brings a building down

Splits a family in two, puts people on streets

Mm-ba-ba-beh, mm-ba-ba-beh

Dee-day-da, ee-day-da

That's okay

That's the terror of knowing what this world is about

Watchin' some good friends screamin', "Let me out"

Pray tomorrow gets me higher

Pressure on people, people on streets

Da-da-da, mm-mm

Da-da-da-ba-bum

Okay

Chippin' around, kick my brains 'round the floor

These are the days it never rains but it pours

Ee-doh-ba-buh, ee-da-ba-ba-bop

Mm-bo-bop, beh-lup

People on streets, ee-da-dee-da-day

People on streets, ee-da-dee-da-dee-da-dee-da

It's the terror of knowing what this world is about

Watching some good friends screaming, "Let me out"

Pray tomorrow gets me higher, higher, high

Pressure on people, people on streets

Turned away from it all like a blind man

Sat on the fence but it don't work

Keep comin' up with love but it's so slashed and torn

Why, why, why?

Love

Insanity laughs under pressure we're breaking

Can't we give ourselves one more chance?

Why can't we give love that one more chance?

Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love

Give love, give love, give love, give love?

'Cause love's such an old-fashioned word

And love dares you to care for

The people on the edge of the night

And love dares you to change our way of

Caring about ourselves

This is our last dance

This is our last dance

This is ourselves

Under pressure

Under pressure

Pressure





