Newsletters
La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Under Pressure’ de Freddie Mercury (Queen) y David Bowie

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Audio

    Actualizado 07:31

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Under Pressure’ de Freddie Mercury (Queen) y David Bowie.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Hace 41 años, en el 81, se juntaron David Bowie y Queen. Y entre Bowie y Freddie Mercury compusieron a su forma y a su manera este ‘Under pressure’, que es un auténtico monumento y una joya.

    41 años contemplan esta maravilla, ‘Bajo presión’. La hicieron sin muchas ideas, sin notas, cantando lopriimero que les venía a la cabeza. Casi, casi, improvisada. Y ahí lo tienen, Mercury y Bowie.



    Letra de la canción ‘Under Pressure’ de Queen y David Bowie con el resto de Queen.


    Mm-noom-ba-deh
    Doom-boom-ba-beh
    Doo-boo-boom-ba-beh-beh

    Pressure pushin' down on me
    Pressin' down on you, no man ask for
    Under pressure that brings a building down
    Splits a family in two, puts people on streets
    Mm-ba-ba-beh, mm-ba-ba-beh
    Dee-day-da, ee-day-da
    That's okay

    That's the terror of knowing what this world is about
    Watchin' some good friends screamin', "Let me out"
    Pray tomorrow gets me higher
    Pressure on people, people on streets

    Da-da-da, mm-mm
    Da-da-da-ba-bum
    Okay

    Chippin' around, kick my brains 'round the floor
    These are the days it never rains but it pours
    Ee-doh-ba-buh, ee-da-ba-ba-bop
    Mm-bo-bop, beh-lup
    People on streets, ee-da-dee-da-day
    People on streets, ee-da-dee-da-dee-da-dee-da

    It's the terror of knowing what this world is about
    Watching some good friends screaming, "Let me out"
    Pray tomorrow gets me higher, higher, high
    Pressure on people, people on streets

    Turned away from it all like a blind man
    Sat on the fence but it don't work
    Keep comin' up with love but it's so slashed and torn
    Why, why, why?
    Love
    Insanity laughs under pressure we're breaking

    Can't we give ourselves one more chance?
    Why can't we give love that one more chance?
    Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love
    Give love, give love, give love, give love?

    'Cause love's such an old-fashioned word
    And love dares you to care for
    The people on the edge of the night
    And love dares you to change our way of
    Caring about ourselves
    This is our last dance
    This is our last dance
    This is ourselves

    Under pressure
    Under pressure
    Pressure


