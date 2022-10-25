COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 12:53

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Nuevo disco por entregas de Bruce Springsteen. Aquí con esta versión del ‘Nightshift’ de Commodores del 85. Los Commodores ya sin Lionel Richie por aquel entonces.

    Una canción homenaje a Jackie Wilson.

    Está juntando sus canciones favoritas en un disco, ha hecho dos entregas. Dentro de poco, el disco completo.



    Letra de la canción ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen


    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Marvin, he was a friend of mine
    And he could sing his song, his heart in every line
    Marvin sang of the joy and pain
    He opened up our minds, I still can hear him say
    "Oh, talk to me, so you can see, what's going on"
    Say you will sing your songs forevermore (forevermore)

    Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift
    I bet you're singing proud, oh, I bet you'll pull a crowd
    Gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right
    On the nightshift (on the nightshift)
    You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

    Jackie, hey, what you doing now?
    It seems like yesterday when we were working out
    Jackie, you set the world on fire
    You came and gifted us, your love it lifted us higher and higher
    Keep it up and we'll be there at your side
    Oh, say you will sing your songs forevermore (forevermore)

    Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift (on the nightshift)
    I bet you're singing proud, oh, I bet you'll pull a crowd
    It's gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right
    On the nightshift (on the nightshift)
    You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

    Gonna miss your sweet voice (sweet voice), that soulful noise, on the nightshift
    We all remember you, your song is coming through
    Gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right
    On the nightshift (on the nightshift)
    You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift
    You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

    On the nightshift (ooh)
    Oh, oh
    On the nightshift



    LAS CANCIONES DE HERRERA DE LA SEMANA


    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ponte en la fila’ de Los Secretos


    Etiquetas

    Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.

    Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo 2

    Directo Mediodía COPE

    Mediodía COPE

    Pilar García Muñiz

    Escuchar
    Directo TRECE Al Mediodía

    TRECE Al Mediodía

    Con Marco Chiazza y Lucía Crespo

    Ver TRECE