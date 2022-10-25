La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen

Nuevo disco por entregas de Bruce Springsteen. Aquí con esta versión del ‘Nightshift’ de Commodores del 85. Los Commodores ya sin Lionel Richie por aquel entonces.
Una canción homenaje a Jackie Wilson.
Está juntando sus canciones favoritas en un disco, ha hecho dos entregas. Dentro de poco, el disco completo.
Letra de la canción ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
Marvin, he was a friend of mine And he could sing his song, his heart in every line Marvin sang of the joy and pain He opened up our minds, I still can hear him say "Oh, talk to me, so you can see, what's going on" Say you will sing your songs forevermore (forevermore)
Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift I bet you're singing proud, oh, I bet you'll pull a crowd Gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right On the nightshift (on the nightshift) You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift
Jackie, hey, what you doing now? It seems like yesterday when we were working out Jackie, you set the world on fire You came and gifted us, your love it lifted us higher and higher Keep it up and we'll be there at your side Oh, say you will sing your songs forevermore (forevermore)
Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift (on the nightshift) I bet you're singing proud, oh, I bet you'll pull a crowd It's gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right On the nightshift (on the nightshift) You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift
Gonna miss your sweet voice (sweet voice), that soulful noise, on the nightshift We all remember you, your song is coming through Gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right On the nightshift (on the nightshift) You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift
Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.
Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado