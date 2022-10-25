La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Nuevo disco por entregas de Bruce Springsteen. Aquí con esta versión del ‘Nightshift’ de Commodores del 85. Los Commodores ya sin Lionel Richie por aquel entonces.

Una canción homenaje a Jackie Wilson.

Está juntando sus canciones favoritas en un disco, ha hecho dos entregas. Dentro de poco, el disco completo.









Letra de la canción ‘Nightshift’ de Bruce Springsteen





Marvin, he was a friend of mine

And he could sing his song, his heart in every line

Marvin sang of the joy and pain

He opened up our minds, I still can hear him say

"Oh, talk to me, so you can see, what's going on"

Say you will sing your songs forevermore (forevermore)

Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift

I bet you're singing proud, oh, I bet you'll pull a crowd

Gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right

On the nightshift (on the nightshift)

You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

Jackie, hey, what you doing now?

It seems like yesterday when we were working out

Jackie, you set the world on fire

You came and gifted us, your love it lifted us higher and higher

Keep it up and we'll be there at your side

Oh, say you will sing your songs forevermore (forevermore)

Gonna be some sweet sounds, coming down on the nightshift (on the nightshift)

I bet you're singing proud, oh, I bet you'll pull a crowd

It's gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right

On the nightshift (on the nightshift)

You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

Gonna miss your sweet voice (sweet voice), that soulful noise, on the nightshift

We all remember you, your song is coming through

Gonna be a long night, it's gonna be all right

On the nightshift (on the nightshift)

You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

You found another home, I know you're not alone, on the nightshift

On the nightshift (ooh)

Oh, oh

On the nightshift









