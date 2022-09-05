COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Strong enough’ de Cher

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Audio

    Actualizado 08:02

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Strong enough’ de Cher.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    La inolvidable y siempre presente Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher. ¿Se acuerdan de ella? Qué tipo, es 'Suficientemente fuerte' (‘Strong enough’) de 1999 y sonaba así de disco.

    ¡Qué disco aquel!, 'Believe'.


    Letra de la canción ‘Strong enough’ de Cher


    I don't need your sympathy
    There's nothing you can say or do for me
    And I don't want a miracle
    You'll never change for no one

    And I hear your reasons why
    Where did you sleep last night?
    And was she worth it
    Was she worth it?

    'Cause I'm strong enough
    To live without you
    Strong enough
    And I quit crying
    Long enough
    Now I'm strong enough
    To know
    You gotta go
    There's no more to say
    So save your breath and
    Walk away
    No matter what I hear you say
    I'm strong enough
    To know
    You gotta go

    So you feel misunderstood
    Baby, have I got news for you
    On being used, I could write the book
    But you don't wanna hear about it

    'Cause I've been losing sleep
    And you've been goin' cheap
    And she ain't worth half of me it's true
    Now I'm telling you

    That I'm strong enough
    To live without you
    Strong enough
    And I quit crying
    Long enough
    Now I'm strong enough
    To know
    You gotta go

    Come hell or waters high
    You'll never see me cry
    This is our last goodbye, it's true

    I'm telling you
    Now I'm strong enough
    To live without you
    Strong enough
    And I quit crying
    Long enough
    Now I'm strong enough
    To know
    You gotta go
    There's no more to say
    So save your breath and
    Walk away
    No matter what I hear you say
    I'm strong enough to know
    You gotta go

    Now I'm strong enough
    To live without you
    Strong enough
    And I quit crying
    Long enough
    Now I'm strong enough
    To know
    You gotta go
    (There's no more to say)
    (So save your breath and)
    (Walk away)
    (No matter what I hear you say)
    (I'm strong enough to know)


