La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Strong enough’ de Cher

I don't need your sympathy There's nothing you can say or do for me And I don't want a miracle You'll never change for no one
And I hear your reasons why Where did you sleep last night? And was she worth it Was she worth it?
'Cause I'm strong enough To live without you Strong enough And I quit crying Long enough Now I'm strong enough To know You gotta go There's no more to say So save your breath and Walk away No matter what I hear you say I'm strong enough To know You gotta go
So you feel misunderstood Baby, have I got news for you On being used, I could write the book But you don't wanna hear about it
'Cause I've been losing sleep And you've been goin' cheap And she ain't worth half of me it's true Now I'm telling you
That I'm strong enough To live without you Strong enough And I quit crying Long enough Now I'm strong enough To know You gotta go
Come hell or waters high You'll never see me cry This is our last goodbye, it's true
I'm telling you Now I'm strong enough To live without you Strong enough And I quit crying Long enough Now I'm strong enough To know You gotta go There's no more to say So save your breath and Walk away No matter what I hear you say I'm strong enough to know You gotta go
Now I'm strong enough To live without you Strong enough And I quit crying Long enough Now I'm strong enough To know You gotta go (There's no more to say) (So save your breath and) (Walk away) (No matter what I hear you say) (I'm strong enough to know)