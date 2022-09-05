La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Strong enough’ de Cher

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Strong enough’ de Cher.

“Es la historia de una canción…

La inolvidable y siempre presente Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher. ¿Se acuerdan de ella? Qué tipo, es 'Suficientemente fuerte' (‘Strong enough’) de 1999 y sonaba así de disco.

¡Qué disco aquel!, 'Believe'.





Letra de la canción ‘Strong enough’ de Cher





I don't need your sympathy

There's nothing you can say or do for me

And I don't want a miracle

You'll never change for no one

And I hear your reasons why

Where did you sleep last night?

And was she worth it

Was she worth it?

'Cause I'm strong enough

To live without you

Strong enough

And I quit crying

Long enough

Now I'm strong enough

To know

You gotta go

There's no more to say

So save your breath and

Walk away

No matter what I hear you say

I'm strong enough

To know

You gotta go

So you feel misunderstood

Baby, have I got news for you

On being used, I could write the book

But you don't wanna hear about it

'Cause I've been losing sleep

And you've been goin' cheap

And she ain't worth half of me it's true

Now I'm telling you

That I'm strong enough

To live without you

Strong enough

And I quit crying

Long enough

Now I'm strong enough

To know

You gotta go

Come hell or waters high

You'll never see me cry

This is our last goodbye, it's true

I'm telling you

Now I'm strong enough

To live without you

Strong enough

And I quit crying

Long enough

Now I'm strong enough

To know

You gotta go

There's no more to say

So save your breath and

Walk away

No matter what I hear you say

I'm strong enough to know

You gotta go

Now I'm strong enough

To live without you

Strong enough

And I quit crying

Long enough

Now I'm strong enough

To know

You gotta go

(There's no more to say)

(So save your breath and)

(Walk away)

(No matter what I hear you say)

(I'm strong enough to know)



