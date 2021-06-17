COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rap-O Clap-O’ de Joe Bataan

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Rap-O Clap-O’ de Joe Bataan.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En 1980 o así una mezcla del rap con el ritmo latino de un tipo del Harlem español, del español origen portorriqueño, filipino, muchas cosa… Era Joe Bataan creó eso que se llamó el salsasoul e hizo bailar a medio mundo con este : ‘Rap-O-Clap-O’

    Letra de la canción : 'Rap-OClap-O’ de Joe Bataan

    Just clap your hands, everybody
    Everybody, come on, clap your hands
    You can ring my bell, everybody
    Everybody, come on, ring my bell
    We got a new thing out, gonna make you shout
    Got rhythm, got heat, gonna move your feet
    Got class, finesse, a whole lotta style
    Gonna be around for a long, long while
    Got something for the young, something for the old
    Something that’s missing from the rock and roll
    Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands
    Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands
    It’ll make you move, it’ll make you go
    Puts a capital «D» on the word «Disco»
    Started in the States, jumped to Japan
    Now it’s known from land to land
    It’s known in Egypt, it’s known in Rome
    Known in Puerto Rico, from home to home
    Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands
    Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands
    You heard it in England, you heard it in France
    The music’s bound to make you dance
    The music’s good and sounds terrific
    Written in Chinese and hieroglyphics
    It’s got a new beat and I want you to know
    It’s a new thing out called mestizo
    Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands
    Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands
    Just clap your hands, everybody
    Everybody, come on, clap your hands
    Just clap your hands, everybody
    Everybody, come on, clap your hands
    You can ring my bell, everybody
    Everybody, come on, ring my bell
    You can ring my bell, everybody
    Everybody, come on, ring my bell
    Rock, swing, shake, sing
    Dance, everybody, to a brand new thing
    Get up, everybody, and boogie to the beat
    Fly girls, cool guys, stamp your feet
    Just ring my bell, ding-a-ling-a-ling
    Come on, everybody, come on and shake your thing
    Just rock, everybody, everybody shake your thing
    Just shake, everybody, everybody rock and sing
    I’m a wizard in biology, don’t you know
    I can disect a frog from head to toe
    I can play basketball and jump so high
    I can leap tall buildings, I can even fly
    I’m known in the east and I’m known in the west
    My blood is mestizo, known as the best
    Just rock everybody, everybody shake your thing
    Just shake everybody, everybody rock and sing
    They’re dancing in the streets and cling 'round town
    Rap-o-clap-o, that’s the sound
    Smack 'em in the head and kick 'em in the knee
    Wake 'em from the dead to dance with me
    Just kick off your shoes and count to five
    Rock to the rhythm and come, come alive
    One, two, three, four, five
    Rock, everybody, everybody come alive
    One, two, three, four, five
    Rock, everybody, everybody come alive
    (Just clap your hands, everybody
    Everybody, come on, clap your hands
    Just clap your hands, everybody
    Everybody, come on, clap your hands)
    (You can ring my bell, everybody
    Everybody, come on, ring my bell
    You can ring my bell, everybody
    Everybody, come on, ring my bell)

