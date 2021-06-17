La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rap-O Clap-O’ de Joe Bataan

Herrera en COPE
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Rap-O Clap-O’ de Joe Bataan.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1980 o así una mezcla del rap con el ritmo latino de un tipo del Harlem español, del español origen portorriqueño, filipino, muchas cosa… Era Joe Bataan creó eso que se llamó el salsasoul e hizo bailar a medio mundo con este : ‘Rap-O-Clap-O’
Just clap your hands, everybody
Everybody, come on, clap your hands
You can ring my bell, everybody
Everybody, come on, ring my bell
We got a new thing out, gonna make you shout
Got rhythm, got heat, gonna move your feet
Got class, finesse, a whole lotta style
Gonna be around for a long, long while
Got something for the young, something for the old
Something that’s missing from the rock and roll
Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands
Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands
It’ll make you move, it’ll make you go
Puts a capital «D» on the word «Disco»
Started in the States, jumped to Japan
Now it’s known from land to land
It’s known in Egypt, it’s known in Rome
Known in Puerto Rico, from home to home
Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands
Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands
You heard it in England, you heard it in France
The music’s bound to make you dance
The music’s good and sounds terrific
Written in Chinese and hieroglyphics
It’s got a new beat and I want you to know
It’s a new thing out called mestizo
Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands
Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands
Just clap your hands, everybody
Everybody, come on, clap your hands
Just clap your hands, everybody
Everybody, come on, clap your hands
You can ring my bell, everybody
Everybody, come on, ring my bell
You can ring my bell, everybody
Everybody, come on, ring my bell
Rock, swing, shake, sing
Dance, everybody, to a brand new thing
Get up, everybody, and boogie to the beat
Fly girls, cool guys, stamp your feet
Just ring my bell, ding-a-ling-a-ling
Come on, everybody, come on and shake your thing
Just rock, everybody, everybody shake your thing
Just shake, everybody, everybody rock and sing
I’m a wizard in biology, don’t you know
I can disect a frog from head to toe
I can play basketball and jump so high
I can leap tall buildings, I can even fly
I’m known in the east and I’m known in the west
My blood is mestizo, known as the best
Just rock everybody, everybody shake your thing
Just shake everybody, everybody rock and sing
They’re dancing in the streets and cling 'round town
Rap-o-clap-o, that’s the sound
Smack 'em in the head and kick 'em in the knee
Wake 'em from the dead to dance with me
Just kick off your shoes and count to five
Rock to the rhythm and come, come alive
One, two, three, four, five
Rock, everybody, everybody come alive
One, two, three, four, five
Rock, everybody, everybody come alive
(Just clap your hands, everybody
Everybody, come on, clap your hands
Just clap your hands, everybody
Everybody, come on, clap your hands)
(You can ring my bell, everybody
Everybody, come on, ring my bell
You can ring my bell, everybody
Everybody, come on, ring my bell)
