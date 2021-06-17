La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rap-O Clap-O’ de Joe Bataan

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Rap-O Clap-O’ de Joe Bataan.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1980 o así una mezcla del rap con el ritmo latino de un tipo del Harlem español, del español origen portorriqueño, filipino, muchas cosa… Era Joe Bataan creó eso que se llamó el salsasoul e hizo bailar a medio mundo con este : ‘Rap-O-Clap-O’

Letra de la canción : 'Rap-OClap-O’ de Joe Bataan

Just clap your hands, everybody

Everybody, come on, clap your hands

You can ring my bell, everybody

Everybody, come on, ring my bell

We got a new thing out, gonna make you shout

Got rhythm, got heat, gonna move your feet

Got class, finesse, a whole lotta style

Gonna be around for a long, long while

Got something for the young, something for the old

Something that’s missing from the rock and roll

Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands

Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands

It’ll make you move, it’ll make you go

Puts a capital «D» on the word «Disco»

Started in the States, jumped to Japan

Now it’s known from land to land

It’s known in Egypt, it’s known in Rome

Known in Puerto Rico, from home to home

Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands

Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands

You heard it in England, you heard it in France

The music’s bound to make you dance

The music’s good and sounds terrific

Written in Chinese and hieroglyphics

It’s got a new beat and I want you to know

It’s a new thing out called mestizo

Just clap your hands, everybody, everybody clap your hands

Just clap your hands everybody, everybody clap your hands

Just clap your hands, everybody

Everybody, come on, clap your hands

Just clap your hands, everybody

Everybody, come on, clap your hands

You can ring my bell, everybody

Everybody, come on, ring my bell

You can ring my bell, everybody

Everybody, come on, ring my bell

Rock, swing, shake, sing

Dance, everybody, to a brand new thing

Get up, everybody, and boogie to the beat

Fly girls, cool guys, stamp your feet

Just ring my bell, ding-a-ling-a-ling

Come on, everybody, come on and shake your thing

Just rock, everybody, everybody shake your thing

Just shake, everybody, everybody rock and sing

I’m a wizard in biology, don’t you know

I can disect a frog from head to toe

I can play basketball and jump so high

I can leap tall buildings, I can even fly

I’m known in the east and I’m known in the west

My blood is mestizo, known as the best

Just rock everybody, everybody shake your thing

Just shake everybody, everybody rock and sing

They’re dancing in the streets and cling 'round town

Rap-o-clap-o, that’s the sound

Smack 'em in the head and kick 'em in the knee

Wake 'em from the dead to dance with me

Just kick off your shoes and count to five

Rock to the rhythm and come, come alive

One, two, three, four, five

Rock, everybody, everybody come alive

One, two, three, four, five

Rock, everybody, everybody come alive

(Just clap your hands, everybody

Everybody, come on, clap your hands

Just clap your hands, everybody

Everybody, come on, clap your hands)

(You can ring my bell, everybody

Everybody, come on, ring my bell

You can ring my bell, everybody

Everybody, come on, ring my bell)

