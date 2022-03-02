La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Sensación tranquila y fácil ‘Peaceful easy feeling’, el primer disco de los Eagles en el 72 las voces de Glenn Frey, de Bernie Leadon.
Letra de la canción ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles
I like the way your sparkling earrings lay
Against your skin so brown
And I want to sleep with you in the desert night
With a billion stars all around
'Cause I got a peaceful easy feelin'
And I know you won't let me down
'Cause I'm already standin'
On the ground
And I found out a long time ago
What a woman can do to your soul
Aw but she can't take you any way
You don't already know how to go
And I got a peaceful easy feelin'
And I know you won't let me down
'Cause I'm already standin'
On the ground
I get this feelin' I may know you
As a lover and a friend
This voice keeps whisperin' in my other ear
Tells me I may never see you again
'Cause I get a peaceful easy feelin'
And I know you won't let me down
'Cause I'm already standin'
I'm already standin'
Yes, I'm already standin'
On the ground
