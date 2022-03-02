La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Sensación tranquila y fácil ‘Peaceful easy feeling’, el primer disco de los Eagles en el 72 las voces de Glenn Frey, de Bernie Leadon.

Letra de la canción ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles

I like the way your sparkling earrings lay

Against your skin so brown

And I want to sleep with you in the desert night

With a billion stars all around

'Cause I got a peaceful easy feelin'

And I know you won't let me down

'Cause I'm already standin'

On the ground

And I found out a long time ago

What a woman can do to your soul

Aw but she can't take you any way

You don't already know how to go

And I got a peaceful easy feelin'

And I know you won't let me down

'Cause I'm already standin'

On the ground

I get this feelin' I may know you

As a lover and a friend

This voice keeps whisperin' in my other ear

Tells me I may never see you again

'Cause I get a peaceful easy feelin'

And I know you won't let me down

'Cause I'm already standin'

I'm already standin'

Yes, I'm already standin'

On the ground

