    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles

    Actualizado 07:48

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Sensación tranquila y fácil ‘Peaceful easy feeling’, el primer disco de los Eagles en el 72 las voces de Glenn Frey, de Bernie Leadon.

    Letra de la canción ‘Peaceful easy feeling’ de los Eagles

    I like the way your sparkling earrings lay
    Against your skin so brown
    And I want to sleep with you in the desert night
    With a billion stars all around

    'Cause I got a peaceful easy feelin'
    And I know you won't let me down
    'Cause I'm already standin'
    On the ground

    And I found out a long time ago
    What a woman can do to your soul
    Aw but she can't take you any way
    You don't already know how to go

    And I got a peaceful easy feelin'
    And I know you won't let me down
    'Cause I'm already standin'
    On the ground

    I get this feelin' I may know you
    As a lover and a friend
    This voice keeps whisperin' in my other ear
    Tells me I may never see you again

    'Cause I get a peaceful easy feelin'
    And I know you won't let me down
    'Cause I'm already standin'
    I'm already standin'
    Yes, I'm already standin'
    On the ground

