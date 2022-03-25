COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Actualizado 07:36

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá en 1980, esta canción podía ponerse en el mes de septiembre y octubre, y pensar nostálgicamente en el verano. Bueno, es la historia de una mujer que recuerda al hombre al que quería y que había conocido en París y, bla, bla, bla…

    Es una hermosa historia de viernes que canta los chicos de ABBA.



    Letra de la canción ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA


    The summer air was soft and warm
    The feeling right, the Paris night
    Did it's best to please us
    And strolling down the Elysee
    We had a drink in each cafe
    And you
    You talked of politics, philosophy and I
    Smiled like Mona Lisa

    We had our chance
    It was a fine and true romance

    I can still recall our last summer
    I still see it all
    Walks along the Seine
    Laughing in the rain
    Our last summer
    Memories that remain

    We made our way along the river
    And we sat down in the grass
    By the Eiffel tower
    I was so happy we had met
    It was the age of no regret
    Oh yes
    Those crazy years, that was the time
    Of the flower-power

    But underneath we had a fear of flying
    Of getting old, a fear of slowly dying
    We took the chance
    Like we were dancing our last dance

    I can still recall our last summer
    I still see it all
    In the tourist jam
    Round the Notre Dame
    Our last summer
    Walking hand in hand

    Paris restaurants
    Our last summer
    Morning croissants
    Living for the day
    Worries far away
    Our last summer
    We could laugh and play

    And now you're working in a bank
    The family man, the football fan
    And your name is Harry

    How dull it seems
    Yet you're the hero of my dreams

    I can still recall our last summer
    I still see it all
    Walks along the Seine
    Laughing in the rain
    Our last summer
    Memories that remain

    I can still recall our last summer
    I still see it all
    In the tourist jam
    Round the Notre Dame
    Our last summer
    Walking hand in hand
    Paris restaurants
    Our last summer
    Morning croissants
    Living for the day
    Worries far away


