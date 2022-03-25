La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá en 1980, esta canción podía ponerse en el mes de septiembre y octubre, y pensar nostálgicamente en el verano. Bueno, es la historia de una mujer que recuerda al hombre al que quería y que había conocido en París y, bla, bla, bla…

Es una hermosa historia de viernes que canta los chicos de ABBA.









Letra de la canción ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA





The summer air was soft and warm

The feeling right, the Paris night

Did it's best to please us

And strolling down the Elysee

We had a drink in each cafe

And you

You talked of politics, philosophy and I

Smiled like Mona Lisa

We had our chance

It was a fine and true romance

I can still recall our last summer

I still see it all

Walks along the Seine

Laughing in the rain

Our last summer

Memories that remain

We made our way along the river

And we sat down in the grass

By the Eiffel tower

I was so happy we had met

It was the age of no regret

Oh yes

Those crazy years, that was the time

Of the flower-power

But underneath we had a fear of flying

Of getting old, a fear of slowly dying

We took the chance

Like we were dancing our last dance

I can still recall our last summer

I still see it all

In the tourist jam

Round the Notre Dame

Our last summer

Walking hand in hand

Paris restaurants

Our last summer

Morning croissants

Living for the day

Worries far away

Our last summer

We could laugh and play

And now you're working in a bank

The family man, the football fan

And your name is Harry

How dull it seems

Yet you're the hero of my dreams

I can still recall our last summer

I still see it all

Walks along the Seine

Laughing in the rain

Our last summer

Memories that remain

I can still recall our last summer

I still see it all

In the tourist jam

Round the Notre Dame

Our last summer

Walking hand in hand

Paris restaurants

Our last summer

Morning croissants

Living for the day

Worries far away



