La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA

Allá en 1980, esta canción podía ponerse en el mes de septiembre y octubre, y pensar nostálgicamente en el verano. Bueno, es la historia de una mujer que recuerda al hombre al que quería y que había conocido en París y, bla, bla, bla…
Es una hermosa historia de viernes que canta los chicos de ABBA.
Letra de la canción ‘Our last summer’ de ABBA
The summer air was soft and warm The feeling right, the Paris night Did it's best to please us And strolling down the Elysee We had a drink in each cafe And you You talked of politics, philosophy and I Smiled like Mona Lisa
We had our chance It was a fine and true romance
I can still recall our last summer I still see it all Walks along the Seine Laughing in the rain Our last summer Memories that remain
We made our way along the river And we sat down in the grass By the Eiffel tower I was so happy we had met It was the age of no regret Oh yes Those crazy years, that was the time Of the flower-power
But underneath we had a fear of flying Of getting old, a fear of slowly dying We took the chance Like we were dancing our last dance
I can still recall our last summer I still see it all In the tourist jam Round the Notre Dame Our last summer Walking hand in hand
Paris restaurants Our last summer Morning croissants Living for the day Worries far away Our last summer We could laugh and play
And now you're working in a bank The family man, the football fan And your name is Harry
How dull it seems Yet you're the hero of my dreams
I can still recall our last summer I still see it all In the tourist jam Round the Notre Dame Our last summer Walking hand in hand Paris restaurants Our last summer Morning croissants Living for the day Worries far away