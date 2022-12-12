COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘It's the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Actualizado 07:38

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘It´s the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue.

    “Es la historia de una canción….

    Es el momento más feliz, maravilloso del año, un clásico que defiende como nadie que Kylie Minogue.

    Es el mejor tiempo del año; bueno, de vez en cuando hay cosas que estropean la semana pero ya lo iremos contrarrestando como podamos.




    Letra de la canción ‘It´s the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue


    It's the most wonderful time of the year
    With the kids jingle-belling
    And everyone telling you "Be of good cheer"
    It's the most wonderful time of the year
    It's the happiest season of all
    With those holiday greetings
    And gay happy meetings
    When friends come to call
    It's the happiest season of all

    There'll be parties for hosting
    Marshmallows for toasting
    And caroling out in the snow
    There'll be scary ghost stories
    And tales of the glories
    Of Christmases long, long ago

    It's the most wonderful time of the year
    There'll be much mistletoe-ing
    And hearts will be glowing
    When loved ones are near
    It's the most wonderful time of the year


