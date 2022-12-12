La canción del día de Herrera: ‘It's the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘It´s the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue.

“Es la historia de una canción….

Es el momento más feliz, maravilloso del año, un clásico que defiende como nadie que Kylie Minogue.

Es el mejor tiempo del año; bueno, de vez en cuando hay cosas que estropean la semana pero ya lo iremos contrarrestando como podamos.













Letra de la canción ‘It´s the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue





Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

It's the most wonderful time of the year

With the kids jingle-belling

And everyone telling you "Be of good cheer"

It's the most wonderful time of the year

It's the happiest season of all

With those holiday greetings

And gay happy meetings

When friends come to call

It's the happiest season of all



There'll be parties for hosting

Marshmallows for toasting

And caroling out in the snow

There'll be scary ghost stories

And tales of the glories

Of Christmases long, long ago



It's the most wonderful time of the year

There'll be much mistletoe-ing

And hearts will be glowing

When loved ones are near

It's the most wonderful time of the year



