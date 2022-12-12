La canción del día de Herrera: ‘It's the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue

Es el momento más feliz, maravilloso del año, un clásico que defiende como nadie que Kylie Minogue.
Es el mejor tiempo del año; bueno, de vez en cuando hay cosas que estropean la semana pero ya lo iremos contrarrestando como podamos.
Letra de la canción ‘It´s the most wonderful time of the year’ de Kylie Minogue
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
It's the most wonderful time of the year With the kids jingle-belling And everyone telling you "Be of good cheer" It's the most wonderful time of the year It's the happiest season of all With those holiday greetings And gay happy meetings When friends come to call It's the happiest season of all
There'll be parties for hosting Marshmallows for toasting And caroling out in the snow There'll be scary ghost stories And tales of the glories Of Christmases long, long ago
It's the most wonderful time of the year There'll be much mistletoe-ing And hearts will be glowing When loved ones are near It's the most wonderful time of the year
Escucha en directo COPE, la radio de los comunicadores mejor valorados. Si lo deseas puedes bajarte la aplicación de COPE para iOS (iPhone) y Android.
Y recuerda, en COPE encontrarás el mejor análisis sobre la actualidad, las claves de nuestros comunicadores para entender todo lo que te rodea, las mejores historias, el entretenimiento y, sobre todo, aquellos sonidos que no puedes encontrar en ningún otro lado.
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado