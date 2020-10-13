La canción del día: ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)’ de James Taylor y Carly Simon

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)’ de James Taylor y Carly Simon

“Hombre, ¡qué dulce es ser amado por ti! Esto era una canción de Marvin Gaye allá por mediados de los años 60 que, en el año 75, en aquel disco llamado ‘Gorila’, el amigo James Taylor con ayuda de su mujer, Carly Simon, versionó de alguna manera lo que algunos llamaban una interpretación relajada, otros directamente una profanación. No hagan caso, es una bellísima canción para despertar un martes y trece.

CIERRO LOS OJOS POR LA NOCHE Y ME PREGUNTO DÓNDE ESTARÍA YO SIN TI EN MI VIDA.

QUÉ DULCE ES SER AMADO POR TI. GRACIAS, CHICA…”

Letra de la canción ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)’ de James Taylor y Carly Simon

How sweet it is to be loved by you

How sweet it is to be loved by you

I needed the shelter of someone's arms there, you were

I needed someone to understand my ups and downs,

there you were

With sweet love and devotion

Deeply touching my emotion

I want to stop and thank you baby

I just want to stop and thank you baby

How sweet it is to be loved by you

How sweet it is to be loved by you

I close my eyes at night

Wondering where would I be without you in my life

Everything I did was just a bore

Everywhere I went it seems I'd been there before

But you brighten up for me all of my days

With a love so sweet in so many ways

I want to stop and thank you baby

I just want to stop and thank you baby

How sweet it is to be loved by you

How sweet it is to be loved by you

You were better for me than I was for myself

For me, there's you and there ain't nobody else

I want to stop and thank you baby

I just want to stop and thank you baby

How sweet it is to be loved by you

How sweet it is to be loved by you