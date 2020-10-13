COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día: ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)’ de James Taylor y Carly Simon

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 09:08

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)’ de James Taylor y Carly Simon

    “Hombre, ¡qué dulce es ser amado por ti! Esto era una canción de Marvin Gaye allá por mediados de los años 60 que, en el año 75, en aquel disco llamado ‘Gorila’, el amigo James Taylor con ayuda de su mujer, Carly Simon, versionó de alguna manera lo que algunos llamaban una interpretación relajada, otros directamente una profanación. No hagan caso, es una bellísima canción para despertar un martes y trece.

    CIERRO LOS OJOS POR LA NOCHE Y ME PREGUNTO DÓNDE ESTARÍA YO SIN TI EN MI VIDA.

    QUÉ DULCE ES SER AMADO POR TI. GRACIAS, CHICA…”

    Letra de la canción ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)’ de James Taylor y Carly Simon

    How sweet it is to be loved by you
    How sweet it is to be loved by you

    I needed the shelter of someone's arms there, you were
    I needed someone to understand my ups and downs,
    there you were
    With sweet love and devotion
    Deeply touching my emotion
    I want to stop and thank you baby
    I just want to stop and thank you baby
    How sweet it is to be loved by you
    How sweet it is to be loved by you

    I close my eyes at night
    Wondering where would I be without you in my life
    Everything I did was just a bore
    Everywhere I went it seems I'd been there before
    But you brighten up for me all of my days
    With a love so sweet in so many ways
    I want to stop and thank you baby
    I just want to stop and thank you baby

    How sweet it is to be loved by you
    How sweet it is to be loved by you

    You were better for me than I was for myself
    For me, there's you and there ain't nobody else
    I want to stop and thank you baby
    I just want to stop and thank you baby

    How sweet it is to be loved by you
    How sweet it is to be loved by you

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados