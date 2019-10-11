ABC
    La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Love I Lost' de Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:56

    Érase 1973, entonces ya había despertado una cosa que se llamaba el sonido de Filadelfia porque en aquella ciudad norteamericana se juntaban fundamentalmente dos hombres que fueron esenciales en la música disco durante prácticamente toda la década.

    Ellos compusieron, arreglaron, produjeron esta canción para un grupo extraordinario, elegante, sofisticado llamado Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes.

    LETRA

    The love I lost
    Was a sweet love
    The love I lost
    Was complete love
    The love I lost
    I will never, no, no, never
    Love again, ooh

    I can remember planning
    Building my whole world around you
    I can remember hoping
    That you and I could make it on through

    But something went wrong
    We loved each other
    We just couldn't get along
    Take a good look at me
    I'm in misery, can't you see?

    The love I lost (the love, the love I lost)
    Was a sweet love (yes it was)
    The love I lost
    Was complete love

    The love I lost
    I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)
    Love again, ooh

    I can't remember nothing, no no no
    But the good times we used to share, my love
    I'm so sad and lonely
    Without you, my life is so dead

    I'm sorry to say
    You go your way and I'll go my way
    It hurts deep inside
    The day we said goodbye, but

    The love I lost (the love, the love I lost)
    Was a sweet love (yes it was)
    The love I lost
    Was complete love

    The love I lost,
    I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)
    Love again (I will never love again)
    I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)
    Love again, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
    I will never, no, no, never (never, never)
    Love again, oh

    Never, no, no, never
    Love again (never, never, never)

