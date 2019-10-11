La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Love I Lost' de Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

Érase 1973, entonces ya había despertado una cosa que se llamaba el sonido de Filadelfia porque en aquella ciudad norteamericana se juntaban fundamentalmente dos hombres que fueron esenciales en la música disco durante prácticamente toda la década.

Ellos compusieron, arreglaron, produjeron esta canción para un grupo extraordinario, elegante, sofisticado llamado Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes.

LETRA

The love I lost

Was a sweet love

The love I lost

Was complete love

The love I lost

I will never, no, no, never

Love again, ooh

I can remember planning

Building my whole world around you

I can remember hoping

That you and I could make it on through

But something went wrong

We loved each other

We just couldn't get along

Take a good look at me

I'm in misery, can't you see?

The love I lost (the love, the love I lost)

Was a sweet love (yes it was)

The love I lost

Was complete love

The love I lost

I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)

Love again, ooh

I can't remember nothing, no no no

But the good times we used to share, my love

I'm so sad and lonely

Without you, my life is so dead

I'm sorry to say

You go your way and I'll go my way

It hurts deep inside

The day we said goodbye, but

The love I lost (the love, the love I lost)

Was a sweet love (yes it was)

The love I lost

Was complete love

The love I lost,

I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)

Love again (I will never love again)

I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)

Love again, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

I will never, no, no, never (never, never)

Love again, oh

Never, no, no, never

Love again (never, never, never)