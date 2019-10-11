La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Love I Lost' de Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

Herrera en COPE
Érase 1973, entonces ya había despertado una cosa que se llamaba el sonido de Filadelfia porque en aquella ciudad norteamericana se juntaban fundamentalmente dos hombres que fueron esenciales en la música disco durante prácticamente toda la década.
Ellos compusieron, arreglaron, produjeron esta canción para un grupo extraordinario, elegante, sofisticado llamado Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes.
The love I lost
Was a sweet love
The love I lost
Was complete love
The love I lost
I will never, no, no, never
Love again, ooh
I can remember planning
Building my whole world around you
I can remember hoping
That you and I could make it on through
But something went wrong
We loved each other
We just couldn't get along
Take a good look at me
I'm in misery, can't you see?
The love I lost (the love, the love I lost)
Was a sweet love (yes it was)
The love I lost
Was complete love
The love I lost
I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)
Love again, ooh
I can't remember nothing, no no no
But the good times we used to share, my love
I'm so sad and lonely
Without you, my life is so dead
I'm sorry to say
You go your way and I'll go my way
It hurts deep inside
The day we said goodbye, but
The love I lost (the love, the love I lost)
Was a sweet love (yes it was)
The love I lost
Was complete love
The love I lost,
I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)
Love again (I will never love again)
I will never, no, no, never (never, no never)
Love again, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
I will never, no, no, never (never, never)
Love again, oh
Never, no, no, never
Love again (never, never, never)