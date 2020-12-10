COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 09:15

    Sonido de Navidad con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

    “Es la historia de una canción.... un poquito de mermelada navideña a lo largo de estos días. Cómo cantarle a un solitario árbol de Navidad. Como lo hacía Nat King Cole. Qué manera de sentirse abrigado en el despertar con una canción y una voz... canciones como las que escucharemos en el especial de nochebuena y navidad desde las 18 d ella tarde hasta las 21h de la nochebuena. Les espero”

    Letra de la canción 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

    With a hey and a hee and a ho ho
    With a hee and a ho and a hah hah
    With a ho and a hah and a hee hee

    I'm the happiest Christmas tree
    Ho ho ho, hee hee hee
    Someone came and they found me
    And took me home with them

    Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree
    Ho ho ho, hee hee hee
    Look how pretty they dressed me
    Oh, lucky, lucky me

    I got shiny bells that jingle
    And tiny little lights that tingle
    Whenever anyone passes by
    I blink my lights and I wink my eye

    Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree
    Christmas day, wait and see
    I'll be laughing happily
    With a ho ho ho hee hee

    With a hey and a hee and a ho ho
    With a hee and a ho and a hah hah
    With a ho and a hah and a hey hey

    Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree
    Ho ho ho, hee hee hee
    Someone came and they found me
    And took me home with…

