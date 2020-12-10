La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

Sonido de Navidad con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

“Es la historia de una canción.... un poquito de mermelada navideña a lo largo de estos días. Cómo cantarle a un solitario árbol de Navidad. Como lo hacía Nat King Cole. Qué manera de sentirse abrigado en el despertar con una canción y una voz... canciones como las que escucharemos en el especial de nochebuena y navidad desde las 18 d ella tarde hasta las 21h de la nochebuena. Les espero”

Letra de la canción 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

With a hey and a hee and a ho ho

With a hee and a ho and a hah hah

With a ho and a hah and a hee hee

I'm the happiest Christmas tree

Ho ho ho, hee hee hee

Someone came and they found me

And took me home with them

Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree

Ho ho ho, hee hee hee

Look how pretty they dressed me

Oh, lucky, lucky me

I got shiny bells that jingle

And tiny little lights that tingle

Whenever anyone passes by

I blink my lights and I wink my eye

Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree

Christmas day, wait and see

I'll be laughing happily

With a ho ho ho hee hee

With a hey and a hee and a ho ho

With a hee and a ho and a hah hah

With a ho and a hah and a hey hey

Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree

Ho ho ho, hee hee hee

Someone came and they found me

And took me home with…