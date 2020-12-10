La canción del día de Herrera: 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole

“Es la historia de una canción.... un poquito de mermelada navideña a lo largo de estos días. Cómo cantarle a un solitario árbol de Navidad. Como lo hacía Nat King Cole. Qué manera de sentirse abrigado en el despertar con una canción y una voz... canciones como las que escucharemos en el especial de nochebuena y navidad desde las 18 d ella tarde hasta las 21h de la nochebuena. Les espero”
Letra de la canción 'The Little Christmas Tree' de Nat King Cole
With a hey and a hee and a ho ho With a hee and a ho and a hah hah With a ho and a hah and a hee hee
I'm the happiest Christmas tree Ho ho ho, hee hee hee Someone came and they found me And took me home with them
Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree Ho ho ho, hee hee hee Look how pretty they dressed me Oh, lucky, lucky me
I got shiny bells that jingle And tiny little lights that tingle Whenever anyone passes by I blink my lights and I wink my eye
Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree Christmas day, wait and see I'll be laughing happily With a ho ho ho hee hee
With a hey and a hee and a ho ho With a hee and a ho and a hah hah With a ho and a hah and a hey hey
Oh, I'm the happiest Christmas tree Ho ho ho, hee hee hee Someone came and they found me And took me home with…