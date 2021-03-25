La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson

Aunque estos primeros acordes de hagan pensar que va a llegar ‘el caballo sin nombre’ no, no. Lo que llega es ‘Un lugar sin nombre’ (‘A place with no name’) de Michael Jackson. Este era su segundo álbum póstumo.
Siempre fascinante Michael Jackson. Era su segundo disco póstumo y puede haber más, seguramente, porque tal vez hay algunas cuantas canciones grabadas o preparadas en algunos almacenes de producción.
Letra de la canción ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson
Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado
As I drove across on the highway My jeep began to rock I didn't know what to do so I stopped and got out And looked down and noticed I've got a flat
So I walked out, parked the car like sideways So I can find, what I can fix I looked around, there were no cars on the highway I felt a strange feeling. like a mist
I walked down towards the end of the road And in the fog a woman appeared She said don't you worry my friend, I'll take care Take my hand, I'll take you there
Woah-oh Take me to a place without no name Take me to a place without no name Take me to a place without no name Take me to a place without no name
As she took me right through the fog I see a beautiful city appear Where kids are playin' and people are laughin' And smiling and nothing to fear
She said this is the place where no people have pain With love and happiness She turned around looked down at my eyes and started cryin' And grabbed my hand, you've got a friend
Woah-oh Take me to a place without no name Take me to a place without no name (A place without no name) Take me to a place without no name Take me to a place without no name
Oh, lord, yeah Oh
She started likin' me kissin' me and huggin' me She didn't really, really want me to leave She showed me places I've never seen And things I've never done This really looks like a lot of fun
I seen the grass and the sky and the birds And the flowers surrounded by the trees This place is filled with love and happiness How in the world, could I wanna leave?
So then I went in my pocket took my wallet on out With my pictures of my family and girl This is the place that you choose to be with me When you thought you could be in another world
Oh-oh-oh-oh Take me to a place without no name (No name) Take me to a place without no name Take me to a place without no name (A place without no name) Take me to a place without no name
La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la (A place without no name) La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la (A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la (A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la (A place without no name)
La-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la (A place without no name)