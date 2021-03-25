La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Aunque estos primeros acordes de hagan pensar que va a llegar ‘el caballo sin nombre’ no, no. Lo que llega es ‘Un lugar sin nombre’ (‘A place with no name’) de Michael Jackson. Este era su segundo álbum póstumo.

Siempre fascinante Michael Jackson. Era su segundo disco póstumo y puede haber más, seguramente, porque tal vez hay algunas cuantas canciones grabadas o preparadas en algunos almacenes de producción.

Letra de la canción ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson

As I drove across on the highway

My jeep began to rock

I didn't know what to do so I stopped and got out

And looked down and noticed I've got a flat

So I walked out, parked the car like sideways

So I can find, what I can fix

I looked around, there were no cars on the highway

I felt a strange feeling. like a mist

I walked down towards the end of the road

And in the fog a woman appeared

She said don't you worry my friend, I'll take care

Take my hand, I'll take you there

Woah-oh

Take me to a place without no name

Take me to a place without no name

Take me to a place without no name

Take me to a place without no name

As she took me right through the fog

I see a beautiful city appear

Where kids are playin' and people are laughin'

And smiling and nothing to fear

She said this is the place where no people have pain

With love and happiness

She turned around looked down at my eyes and started cryin'

And grabbed my hand, you've got a friend

Woah-oh

Take me to a place without no name

Take me to a place without no name

(A place without no name)

Take me to a place without no name

Take me to a place without no name

Oh, lord, yeah

Oh

She started likin' me kissin' me and huggin' me

She didn't really, really want me to leave

She showed me places I've never seen

And things I've never done

This really looks like a lot of fun

I seen the grass and the sky and the birds

And the flowers surrounded by the trees

This place is filled with love and happiness

How in the world, could I wanna leave?

So then I went in my pocket took my wallet on out

With my pictures of my family and girl

This is the place that you choose to be with me

When you thought you could be in another world

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Take me to a place without no name (No name)

Take me to a place without no name

Take me to a place without no name

(A place without no name)

Take me to a place without no name

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

(A place without no name)

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

(A place without no name)

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

(A place without no name)

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

(A place without no name)

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

(A place without no name)

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

