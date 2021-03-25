COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 2'Actualizado 08:58

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Aunque estos primeros acordes de hagan pensar que va a llegar ‘el caballo sin nombre’ no, no. Lo que llega es ‘Un lugar sin nombre’ (‘A place with no name’) de Michael Jackson. Este era su segundo álbum póstumo.

    Siempre fascinante Michael Jackson. Era su segundo disco póstumo y puede haber más, seguramente, porque tal vez hay algunas cuantas canciones grabadas o preparadas en algunos almacenes de producción.

    Letra de la canción ‘A place with no name’ de Michael Jackson

    As I drove across on the highway
    My jeep began to rock
    I didn't know what to do so I stopped and got out
    And looked down and noticed I've got a flat

    So I walked out, parked the car like sideways
    So I can find, what I can fix
    I looked around, there were no cars on the highway
    I felt a strange feeling. like a mist

    I walked down towards the end of the road
    And in the fog a woman appeared
    She said don't you worry my friend, I'll take care
    Take my hand, I'll take you there

    Woah-oh
    Take me to a place without no name
    Take me to a place without no name
    Take me to a place without no name
    Take me to a place without no name

    As she took me right through the fog
    I see a beautiful city appear
    Where kids are playin' and people are laughin'
    And smiling and nothing to fear

    She said this is the place where no people have pain
    With love and happiness
    She turned around looked down at my eyes and started cryin'
    And grabbed my hand, you've got a friend

    Woah-oh
    Take me to a place without no name
    Take me to a place without no name
    (A place without no name)
    Take me to a place without no name
    Take me to a place without no name

    Oh, lord, yeah
    Oh

    She started likin' me kissin' me and huggin' me
    She didn't really, really want me to leave
    She showed me places I've never seen
    And things I've never done
    This really looks like a lot of fun

    I seen the grass and the sky and the birds
    And the flowers surrounded by the trees
    This place is filled with love and happiness
    How in the world, could I wanna leave?

    So then I went in my pocket took my wallet on out
    With my pictures of my family and girl
    This is the place that you choose to be with me
    When you thought you could be in another world

    Oh-oh-oh-oh
    Take me to a place without no name (No name)
    Take me to a place without no name
    Take me to a place without no name
    (A place without no name)
    Take me to a place without no name

    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la
    (A place without no name)
    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la

    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la
    (A place without no name)

    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la
    (A place without no name)

    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la
    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la
    (A place without no name)

    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la
    (A place without no name)

    La-la-la-la-la-la
    La-la-la

    • item no encontrado

