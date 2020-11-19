La canción del día de Herrera: 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

"Es la historia de una canción. Allá por el año 1970 por primera vez, Stevie Wonder compuso y produjo una canción junto a su mujer para otra grabación que no fue la suya. Lo hizo con esta canción 'It's a Shame', para un grupo de Detroit llamado The Spinners"
Letra de la canción 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners
It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man
It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you hurt me It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man I'm sitting all alone by the telephone Waiting for your call when you don't call at all
It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you play with my emotions It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man You're like a child at play on a sunny day But you play with love and then you throw it away
Why do you use me try to confuse me How can you stand to be so cruel Why don't you free me from this prison Where I serve my time as your fool
It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man It's a shame (sha-ame), the…
item no encontrado
Top:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado