    La canción del día de Herrera: 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

    "Es la historia de una canción. Allá por el año 1970 por primera vez, Stevie Wonder compuso y produjo una canción junto a su mujer para otra grabación que no fue la suya. Lo hizo con esta canción 'It's a Shame', para un grupo de Detroit llamado The Spinners"

    Letra de la canción 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man

    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you hurt me
    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man
    I'm sitting all alone by the telephone
    Waiting for your call when you don't call at all

    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man
    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you play with my emotions
    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man
    You're like a child at play on a sunny day
    But you play with love and then you throw it away

    Why do you use me try to confuse me
    How can you stand to be so cruel
    Why don't you free me from this prison
    Where I serve my time as your fool

    It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man
    It's a shame (sha-ame), the…

