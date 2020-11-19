La canción del día de Herrera: 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

Recordamos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

"Es la historia de una canción. Allá por el año 1970 por primera vez, Stevie Wonder compuso y produjo una canción junto a su mujer para otra grabación que no fue la suya. Lo hizo con esta canción 'It's a Shame', para un grupo de Detroit llamado The Spinners"

Letra de la canción 'It's a Shame' de The Spinners

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you hurt me

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man

I'm sitting all alone by the telephone

Waiting for your call when you don't call at all

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you play with my emotions

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man

You're like a child at play on a sunny day

But you play with love and then you throw it away

Why do you use me try to confuse me

How can you stand to be so cruel

Why don't you free me from this prison

Where I serve my time as your fool

It's a shame (sha-ame), the way you mess around with your man

It's a shame (sha-ame), the…