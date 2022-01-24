La canción del día de Herrera: "It's Only A Paper Moon" de Ella Fitzgerald

Es la historia de una canción..."It's Only a Paper Moon" es una canción popular de 1933 a la que Harold Arlen puso músicay Yip Harburg y Billy Rose, letra para una obra de Broadway. Muchos la han interpretado, entre ellos Nat King Cole; Herrera nos ha propuesto esta mañana la versión de Ella Fitzgerald.
Letra de "It's Only A Paper Moon"
I never feel a thing is real When I'm away from you Out of your embrace The world's a temporary parking place Mmm, mm, mm, mm A bubble for a minute Mmm, mm, mm, mm You smile, the bubble has a rainbow in it Say, its only a paper moon Sailing over a cardboard sea But it wouldn't be make-believe If you believed in me Yes, it's only a canvas sky Hanging over a muslin tree But it wouldn't be make-believe If you believed in me Without your love It's a honky-tonk parade Without your love It's a melody played in a penny arcade It's a Barnum and Bailey world Just as phony as it can be But it wouldn't be make-believe If you believed in me
Fuente: LyricFind
