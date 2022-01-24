La canción del día de Herrera: "It's Only A Paper Moon" de Ella Fitzgerald

Es la historia de una canción..."It's Only a Paper Moon" es una canción popular de 1933 a la que Harold Arlen puso músicay Yip Harburg y Billy Rose, letra para una obra de Broadway. Muchos la han interpretado, entre ellos Nat King Cole; Herrera nos ha propuesto esta mañana la versión de Ella Fitzgerald.

I never feel a thing is real

When I'm away from you

Out of your embrace

The world's a temporary parking place

Mmm, mm, mm, mm

A bubble for a minute

Mmm, mm, mm, mm

You smile, the bubble has a rainbow in it

Say, its only a paper moon

Sailing over a cardboard sea

But it wouldn't be make-believe

If you believed in me

Yes, it's only a canvas sky

Hanging over a muslin tree

But it wouldn't be make-believe

If you believed in me

Without your love

It's a honky-tonk parade

Without your love

It's a melody played in a penny arcade

It's a Barnum and Bailey world

Just as phony as it can be

But it wouldn't be make-believe

If you believed in me