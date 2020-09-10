COPE

    La canción del día en Herrera: 'Hang On In There Baby' de Johnny Bristol

    Música para amanecer en este miércoles en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Hang On In There Baby’ de Johnny Bristol

    "Era 1974. Esta es la historia de una canción de Johnny Bristol. Un hombre que hizo mucho para otros, pero muy poco para él. Sin embargo, esto que hizo para él, fue un éxito mundial: ‘Hang On In There Baby’

    Letra de la canción ‘Hang On In There Baby’ de Johnny Bristol

    Hmmm, hmmm
    Yeah
    Oh Baby, hmmm
    Hang on in there, baby
    (Give me love tonight)
    Don't be afraid, baby, ooooh

    You know we can't help but make it, ooh my love
    You know we can't help but make it
    Now that we've caressed a kiss so warm and tender
    I can't wait till we reach that sweet moment of surrender
    Oh we'll hear the thunder roar, feel the lightning strike
    At a point we'll both decide to meet at the same time tonight

    Hang on in there baby, hang on in there darling
    I'm gonna give you more than you ever dreamed possible

    Don't be afraid baby, oooh no
    Sweet virgin of the world
    You know we can't help but make it
    'Cos there's true love between us girl
    Hmmm! so let us touch that cloud
    That everyone dreams of
    Oh! we're almost there darling truly making love

    Hang on in there…

