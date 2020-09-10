La canción del día en Herrera: 'Hang On In There Baby' de Johnny Bristol

"Era 1974. Esta es la historia de una canción de Johnny Bristol. Un hombre que hizo mucho para otros, pero muy poco para él. Sin embargo, esto que hizo para él, fue un éxito mundial: ‘Hang On In There Baby’
Letra de la canción ‘Hang On In There Baby’ de Johnny Bristol
Hmmm, hmmm Yeah Oh Baby, hmmm Hang on in there, baby (Give me love tonight) Don't be afraid, baby, ooooh
You know we can't help but make it, ooh my love You know we can't help but make it Now that we've caressed a kiss so warm and tender I can't wait till we reach that sweet moment of surrender Oh we'll hear the thunder roar, feel the lightning strike At a point we'll both decide to meet at the same time tonight
Hang on in there baby, hang on in there darling I'm gonna give you more than you ever dreamed possible
Don't be afraid baby, oooh no Sweet virgin of the world You know we can't help but make it 'Cos there's true love between us girl Hmmm! so let us touch that cloud That everyone dreams of Oh! we're almost there darling truly making love