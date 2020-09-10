La canción del día en Herrera: 'Hang On In There Baby' de Johnny Bristol

Música para amanecer en este miércoles en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Hang On In There Baby’ de Johnny Bristol

"Era 1974. Esta es la historia de una canción de Johnny Bristol. Un hombre que hizo mucho para otros, pero muy poco para él. Sin embargo, esto que hizo para él, fue un éxito mundial: ‘Hang On In There Baby’

Letra de la canción ‘Hang On In There Baby’ de Johnny Bristol

Hmmm, hmmm

Yeah

Oh Baby, hmmm

Hang on in there, baby

(Give me love tonight)

Don't be afraid, baby, ooooh

You know we can't help but make it, ooh my love

You know we can't help but make it

Now that we've caressed a kiss so warm and tender

I can't wait till we reach that sweet moment of surrender

Oh we'll hear the thunder roar, feel the lightning strike

At a point we'll both decide to meet at the same time tonight

Hang on in there baby, hang on in there darling

I'm gonna give you more than you ever dreamed possible

Don't be afraid baby, oooh no

Sweet virgin of the world

You know we can't help but make it

'Cos there's true love between us girl

Hmmm! so let us touch that cloud

That everyone dreams of

Oh! we're almost there darling truly making love

Hang on in there…