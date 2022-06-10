La canción del día de Herrera: "Feels So Good" de Chuck Mangione

Es la historia de una canción... En el 77 (1977) el smooth jazz, eljazz pop tuvo una cumbre en el fiscorno -que es como la trompeta-, del grandioso Chuck Mangione con este "Feels So Good".
Letra de "Feels So Good" de Chuck Mangione
There's no place for me to hide
The thoughts of all the time I cried
And felt this pain
That I have known
Because I needed just to hear
That special something
And then one day
You just appear
You said "hello"
"Let's make love along the way"
Your name is music to my heart
I'll always really love you
Feel so good when I'm with you
I can't believe you love me too
With you it feels like it should feel
With you it feels so good